PowerBI Specialist - Biltema
2024-09-11
ABOUT THE POSITION AND THE COMPANY
With a wide range of products for the entire family, Biltema is a strong brand with more than 160 stores across the Nordic region, and plans for further expansion. The success and vision are based on a simple concept that has been refined over the years; To make it economically easier for people to have cars, boats, homes, tools, and leisure articles of high quality, thereby creating a richer leisure time for these people. They choose their own path and have therefore decided to invest in their own operations and development of systems and technical solutions, among other things. Biltema Nordic Services is a service company within Biltema with various departments that together deliver a complete solution for the department stores' assortment and operations. The IT department in Helsingborg provides systems and digital solutions in collaboration with Biltema's other companies within the group for our Nordic markets.
You will be part of a large team of colleagues who, together with the entire IT department, develop, manage, and support both proprietary products and systems, as well as well-known systems from market-leading suppliers. Together with your colleagues, the mission is to develop, integrate, and automate Biltema's over 150 digital platforms and systems.
YOU ARE OFFERED
To work for a company with healthy values and play an important role in the future development of Biltema's systems.
Work in an organization with clear leadership and a clear and long-term vision.
The opportunity to work at a well-managed and very prosperous company that values entrepreneurship and simplicity.
EXAMPLES OF WORK TASKS
Design and create visually appealing, interactive dashboards and reports that provide actionable insights.
Utilize Power Query and DAX (Data Analysis Expressions) to clean, transform, and model data from various sources.
Perform ad-hoc analysis to answer specific business questions, utilizing PowerBI's capabilities to filter, visualize, and summarize data.
Work with stakeholders to understand their business needs and data reporting and visualization requirements.
Train end-users on interacting with and interpreting the dashboards and reports created, ensuring they can leverage the insights effectively.
Collaborate with IT teams, data engineers, and other business units to ensure data availability and accuracy.
Understand and work with various databases (SQL Server, Azure, etc.) to fetch and manage data.
Integrate PowerBI with other tools and platforms and automate data refreshes to ensure up-to-date reporting.
Identify and resolve data inconsistencies, performance, and usability issues within PowerBI reports and dashboards.
EXPERIENCE
Bachelor's Degree: Preferably in Computer Science, Information Technology, Data Science, or a related field.
At least 3-5 years of experience in a similar role, with a strong focus on data visualization and business intelligence.
Experience in managing BI projects from conception to completion, including requirement gathering, design, development, and deployment.
Proficiency in Microsoft PowerBI, DAX, Power Query, SQL, and working knowledge of data modeling and ETL processes.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to interpret complex data sets and present findings clearly.
Attention to Detail: High attention to detail and accuracy in data analysis and reporting.
