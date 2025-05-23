Power System Engineer- Automotive

2025-05-23


We are looking for a "Power Systems Engineer" for a global company in Örebro. We are looking for candidates with a minimum 3 years experience.
Start is in June, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.

Your tasks
• Create SW function specifications (written and with Simulink models)
• System development (communication between components) and fault tracing in electrified machines
• Build and structure simulation environments and methods
• Support fault tracing in electric rigs
• Maintain, build and structure CAN communication tools and methods
• Educate engineers in working with CAN tools

Requirements
• Experience from design of electrical drivelines in vehicles, good technical knowledge of the components in the driveline.
• Fast to learn the drill rig application from a technical view, good at judging what the operator's intentions and desires are. Good at machine dynamics.
• Knowledge in control theory
• Proficient user of simulation tools, specifically Simulink.
• Good knowledge of CAN, working with CAN interfaces and tools to analyse CAN data, specifically Vector CANAlyzer.
• Experience from systematic concept and/or component selection.
• Experience from vehicle duty cycle analysis and integration of duty cycle data into simulations.
• Experience from driveline simulations and modeling.
• Knowledge in writing software specifications backed up with simulation models or SW code.
• Proficient in writing and working with requirements. Good at "over the hand" judgement of what's reasonable and what's not.
• Proficient in setting up component/system/vehicle tests and analysing/evaluating the results.
• Experience from calibration (parameter setting) of control systems.
• Experience from PLM systems.
• Good at writing technical reports.

You can work on site in Örebro at least 60% (3 days a week).

Valued qualifications
• Knowledge in optimization theory
• Experience from SW rapid prototyping.
• Experience from vehicle ECU or engine ECU calibration (parameter setting).
• Experience from inverter calibration (parameter setting).
• Experience from Battery Management Systems SW.

On a personal level
• Eager to learn and able to work independently.
• Thorough technical interest.
• Appreciate both theoretical and practical (tests) work.

This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Örebro. Start is in June, 1 year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.

