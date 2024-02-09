Power Electronics (RF) Engineer
The European Spallation Source ERIC (ESS) in Lund, Sweden, is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role
We are now looking to appoint two Power Electronics Engineers, of which one should have experience in high power Radio Frequency (RF). The positions are placed in the Electrical Power Systems Group, which is part of the Accelerator Division.
The group is tasked with the development, design, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance/repair of several major electrical power systems in the accelerator. These systems include the pulsed High Voltage modulators that power klystrons in the accelerator, the Radio Frequency Power Stations (RFPS) powering part of the accelerator, and the Magnet Power Converters that power the magnets in the accelerator.
The group has developed several cutting-edge technology solutions for Electrical Power Systems, and is also involved in ESS' sustainability work, which includes participation in EU research programs aimed at sustainability initiatives.
As one of our new Power Electronics Engineers, you will:
• Initiate, plan and perform design and possibly prototyping work on novel concepts within the general responsibility area of the power converter group, alone or together with collaboration partners.
• Be responsible for ESS modulator and RFPS testing, installation, commissioning and maintenance.
• Initiate collaborative projects with partners and universities within the general area of the power converter group.
• Participate in the operation and maintenance of the equipment installed in the linac, as well as the lab equipment
• Develop methods of keeping modulator software accessible and maintained, upload control software to modulators, and maintain that and other control software applicable in the group.
These are permanent, full-time positions, placed in Lund, Sweden, and we need candidates who can start as soon as practically possible. After completion, ESS will be in operation around the clock, meaning these positions may in future require on-call duty and/or shift work.
About you
To be successful in this position you have an engineering degree in electrotechnics, power electronics, or other area that we deem relevant. In addition to this, you need a few years' experience working in power electronics, e.g. with power converters, drives and control systems. For the RF position, you need even more substantial working experience specifically within the RF area.
Fluency in written and spoken English is a requirement, as it is the working language at ESS.
To thrive in this role we believe that you thoroughly enjoy communicating and collaborating with people of various backgrounds and areas of expertise, also doing presentations from time to time. You can be persuasive but are also able to take onboard opinions of others, in order to reach the best solution for ESS. Being analytical and solution oriented is important. Furthermore, you are organised, structured and find it important to follow procedure, writing reports as required.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at a truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Focus on work-life balance.
• Preventative healthcare benefit.
• Where applicable, relocation support and allowances may also be available.
Interested? We sure hope so.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please note that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. The last day to apply is 8 March, 2024.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process
or contact Recruitment Officer Åsa Ander at asa.ander@ess.eu
For further information regarding the position, please contact Anders Sunesson at anders.sunesson@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
