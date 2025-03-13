Postdoctoral researcher in Soil Science
Department of Soil and Environment
The Department of Soil and Environment is advertising a post-doctoral position. We are looking for a candidate with an ambition to take another step in their career as a soil science researcher.
About the position
The successful candidate will do research on how to improve precision and accuracy in forest soil carbon stock estimates within the project "A better check on soil carbon - a novel sampling and measurement approach for improved precision in soil carbon monitoring". Important parts of the work are fieldwork, laboratory analysis, data evaluation and academic publishing. The employed post-doc will be a member of research group that do research on the effect of land-use on emissions and uptake of green-house gases.
Your profile
PhD exam in relevant topic based on research in soil science that has included anaysis of soil carbon and determination of soil carbon stocks. Experience in geostatistical methods and/or spectral analysis of soil samples is a merit. The applicant should have a documented capability to carry out independent research and authoring scientific publications. Postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, so we are primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree that that is three years old at the most. Excellent English oral and written skills are expected. Driving license equivalent to category B in the Swedish system is required.
About us
The Department of Soil and Environment is a leading soil research institution, both nationally and internationally. Our research focuses on fundamental soil properties and processes, as well as how soil functions are affected by changes in environmental conditions, including climate change. Through research, environmental analysis and education, we contribute knowledge about future sustainable land use and develop new solutions as a basis for decision-making in agriculture, forestry and the urban environment. The working environment at the department is international and we have around 100 employees.
Our research is carried out in seven subject groups with a focus on Soil Biology, Soil Nutrient Cycling, Soil Chemistry, Agricultural Water Management, Soil and Environmental Physics, Soil Mechanics and Soil Management, and the Biogeochemistry of Forest Soils. We are responsible for important research infrastructure in the form of soil chemistry and soil physics laboratories, an X-ray scanner, long-term field experiments, a lysimeter facility, and the field research stations at Lanna and Lövsta. The Department participates in approximately 30 courses at undergraduate and advanced level.
We are a part of the Soil, Water and Environment Center at SLU (MVM-center), which provides links to research on water systems, recycling and bioenergy. Our work is aligned to national environmental and climate goals as well as to the Sustainable Development Goals. We are situated at Campus Ultuna in Uppsala and in Skara. Read more about the department here (https://www.slu.se/en/departments/soil-environment/).
The MVM-center is sitauate on the SLU campus with creative modern garden environments, a historic cultural landscape and an impressive esker in immediate connection to the workplace.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala, Sweden
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
August 11, 2025, or as agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline Monday 21 of April 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
