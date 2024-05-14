Postdoctoral researcher in Robotics
2024-05-14
We are looking for one postdoctoral researcher in robotics for a fixed-term position at the School of Science and Technology.
Subject area
The subject area for this position is Computer Science.
Background
The postdoc position is funded through the collaborative KKS Synergy Project TeamRob: Teams of Robots Working for and with Humans. We are looking for an ambitious researcher with competence within robotics and robot learning to work on problems related to imitation learning, learning from interaction with humans, reinforcement learning, or policy transfer between robots.
TeamRob is a large collaborative project that offers you to work on cutting-edge research topics applied to industrially motivated use case scenarios where humans and robots safely and efficiently cooperate. The project team consists of several faculty, junior researchers, as well as representatives from some of Sweden's most prominent automation companies: Epiroc Drills, Scania, Volvo Group Truck Operations, and Volvo Construction Equipment.
The position is hosted at the Center for Applied Autonomous Sensors Systems (AASS) at Örebro University. Research at AASS - a vibrant research community of currently about 80 researchers - focuses on different directions within the overarching topics of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.
AASS is located on the central campus of Örebro University where a wide range of robotic equipment and lab facilities are available. Örebro is one of the larger cities in the heart of Sweden. A world class orchestra located in Örebro, inspiring exhibitions like the biannual OpenArt festival, beautiful parks, recreation areas and Tiveden national park nearby are just a few examples of what makes Örebro to a special place to live in Sweden.
The position is for a fixed term of 2 years initially and may be extended for a further 1 year. If the person during the period of employment has been on parental leave, the period of employment is to be extended by the corresponding number of days. The period of employment may also be extended in the event of absence due to illness.
Duties and responsibilities
The appointment as a postdoctoral researcher is intended to enable persons who have recently been awarded their doctoral degree to consolidate and develop their research and collaboration skills within a given context of projects funded by the Knowledge Foundation (KKS) and industry. Your tasks would be to perform independent research within the areas of interest in the project, collaborate with the other researchers in the project, interact with the industrial partners, participate in development of a demonstrator, and publish in high-impact relevant venues. Within the overall framework of the project, there is potential to develop your own line of research.
Qualifications
Those qualified for appointment as a postdoctoral researcher are applicants who at the time of appointment hold a doctoral degree. Applicants with doctoral degrees that have been awarded no more than 3 years prior to the application deadline are to be considered first.
Assessment criteria
The assessment of the candidates is based on previous research and publication records and the suitability of previous research to the topics outlined above. Also, demonstrated programming and deployment skills will be considered. A further basis for the assessment in addition to scientific merits is the applicant's ability to disseminate information, communicate and engage in collaborations.
It is not necessary to be familiar with the Swedish language, but proficiency in written/spoken English is mandatory.
Information
This is a full-time position for a fixed term of two years. Extension for one additional year may be possible depending on the funding situation. The salary depends on the successful candidate's qualifications and experience. More information about AASS and how we work can be found on https://www.oru.se/jointheaiteam.
For more information about the scientific aspects of this position, contact Todor Stoyanov, e-mail: todor.stoyanov@oru.sean
d Johannes A. Stork johannes.stork@oru.se
. For information about the TeamRob project, contact Franziska Klügl, e-mail: franziska.klugl@oru.se
. For other information regarding the employment conditions, please contact the Head of Unit, Lars Karlsson, e-mail: lars.karlsson@oru.se
.
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and opportunities; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterized by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• Cover letter motivating why you applied for this position and clearly indicating which of the topics outlined above suits your profile (max 1 page)
• CV detailing scientific and academic qualifications and experience, including names of two academic references who may be contacted if needed
• Copies of relevant course/degree certificates verifying eligibility and criteria met
• Relevant scientific publications (max. 5)
Only documents written in English, Swedish, Norwegian and Danish and received via Örebro University's web-based recruitment system can be reviewed.
More information for applicants will be found on our career site: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is 2024-06-17. We look forward to receiving your application!
