Postdoctoral researcher in Learning and Perception for Autonomous Systems
2024-04-15
The School of Science and Technology is seeking a postdoctoral researcher in Computer Science for a fixed-term appointment.
Subject area
The subject area for this position is Computer Science.
Background
The post-doc will be affiliated with the research Centre for Applied Autonomous Sensor Systems (AASS, http://www.oru.se/aass),
which carries out multi-disciplinary research at the intersection of robotics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and computer science.
The project looks at how investigates how robots and autonomous systems can learn adaptively to successfully operate in changing environments. Real-world environments are constantly changing, and for a robot or autonomous system to operate successfully without human intervention or catastrophic failure, it must have both the capacity to recognise change and the flexibility to adapt its beliefs and behaviours. The goal of this project is to develop robust systems by which a robot can evaluate both its own models of the world, and the current environmental conditions, to provide confident predictive models.
The project is part of the Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP), Sweden's largest ever individual research program, and a major national initiative for strategically basic research, education and faculty recruitment. The vision of WASP is excellent research and competence in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and software for the benefit of Swedish industry. For more information about the research and other activities conducted within WASP please visit: http://wasp-sweden.org/.
Örebro University is a modern and prominent broad-based university with the courage to review and the ability to evolve. Our professional degree programmes are among the best in the country and we endeavour to be an attractive place of work where members of staff feel a sense of pride and satisfaction. 1,500 employees and 17,000 students come to work and study at Örebro University.
Duties and responsibilities
The candidate shall be engaged in research on learning and reasoning in AI and applications in autonomous sensor systems. The candidate is expected to have a proven track record in AI and Computer Science, in particular in topics relevant to the research projects stated above. We seek a postdoctoral researcher with a solid theoretical background and an interest in applying learning and reasoning in the context of autonomous sensor systems.
The position provides the opportunity to work on exciting and practically relevant problems in the context of the Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP), Sweden's largest ever individual research program.
Qualifications
Eligible for the appointment as postdoctoral researcher are applicants holding a doctoral degree in Computer Science or in related subject areas. The doctoral degree should have been awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline. Candidates who have obtained their doctoral degree prior to that may however also be considered if special grounds exist (leave of absence due to illness, parental leave, clinical duties, an elected position in a trade union, or other similar circumstances). The position is for a term of 2 years initially but may be extended for a further 1 year.
Assessment criteria
General assessment criteria include good interpersonal skills and an ability to cooperate as well as the ability and suitability otherwise required to perform the duties well. Particular importance shall be attached to the qualities enabling the candidate to contribute to the future development of research. A demonstrated ability and desire to pursue an academic career is also of importance.
The assessment of the candidates is based on previous research and publication records and the suitability to the topics outlined above.
Good communication skills in English, both written and spoken, is a requirement.
Information
This is a full-time position for a fixed-term of two (or three) years. The salary depends on the successful candidate's qualifications and experience.
For more information, please contact Assistant Professor Stephanie Lowry (stephanie.lowry@oru.se
) or Professor Lars Karlsson, +46 19 303355, (lars.Karlsson@oru.se
).
Örebro University actively pursues an equal work environment and values the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• A covering letter, outlining how you believe you can contribute to the continued development of Örebro University
• CV with a relevant description of your overall qualifications and experience
• An account of research qualifications
• Copies of relevant course/degree certificates and references verifying eligibility and criteria met
• Scientific publications for consideration (maximum of 10 and in full-text format, not only publication list)
Only documents written in Swedish, English, Norwegian or Danish can be reviewed.
The application deadline is 2024-05-20. We look forward to receiving your application!
