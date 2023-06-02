Postdoctoral researcher in fossil plant-insect interactions
2023-06-02
The Swedish Museum of Natural History is a government agency with a mandate to promote knowledge, research and interest in our world. It is a prominent research institution and Sweden's largest museum. For more than 200 years, the museum has been collecting objects and data and conducting research on life on Earth. The collections contain more than 11 million plants, animals, fungi, environmental samples, minerals and fossils. All research and knowledge is shared in the exhibitions, Cosmonova, and in activities at the museum and digitally. Investigating and clarifying the Earth's biodiversity (past and present) is more important than ever, because of the ongoing climate change and mass extinction. Knowledge concerning which species exist is deficient and many species disappear before we even know they existed. The (Swedish) National Museum of Natural History has long played a significant role in the study of paleobiodiversity through its extensive collections, knowledgeable experts and skilled researchers. Making the collections digitally available for research, nature conservation and the public has high priority.
The museum's Department of Paleobiology hosts seven full-time permanent researchers, seven full-time permanent technical and curatorial staff, and around 16 fixed-term technicians, post-doctoral researchers, PhD students and emeriti.
Research at the department involves questions about the origin of life on Earth and the evolution of animals and plants through time, with emphasis on the origin and evolution of Cenozoic vertebrates, Palaeozoic invertebrates and seed plants. We employ interdisciplinary approaches to resolve questions about the ancient past. We study the structure of fossil plants and animals, undertake taxonomic studies, and utilize the diversity and specialized adaptations of past life to interpret and reconstruct ancient ecosystems. We also aim to answer questions about how ecosystems responded to global crises and how they recovered after catastrophic mass extinctions. Our research addresses climate change through geological time and its relationship to biodiversity changes. The department manages over 2 million items in our collections. The department hosts excellent fossil- and sediment-processing laboratories, microscopy and tomography facilities, photographic lab, 3-D printer, and lapidary unit. Staff have access to the museum's Scanning Electron Microscopy facility.
The Department of Paleobiology is now looking for one qualified post-doctoral researcher with a PhD in, paleobotany, geology, botany, paleoentomology or a related field to work within the projects "Plant-Invertebrate interactions in Permian-Jurassic terrestrial ecosystems" and "Patterns of floral turnover and plant-insect interactions through the Guadalupian-Lopingian (middle-upper Permian) biotic crisis". The position will focus primarily on analyzing the diversity, architecture and quantitative relationships of plant-animal-fungal interactions in the Permian-Triassic floras of Australia and China but, potentially, also other regions.
WORK TASKS
Conduct research (including field and laboratory work) and publish results on plant-insect-fungal interactionin Permian and Mesozoic fossil assemblages. Participate in other Museum and Department activities.
QUALIFICATIONS
A doctoral degree or equivalent in Paleontology, Geology, Botany, Entomology or a related field. Good knowledge of palaeobotanical or paleoentomological systematics is a requirement; solid knowledge of plant ecology or sedimentary geology is meritorious. Experience in paleontological, botanical, geological, or entomological fieldwork is required. You have knowledge of fossil sample preparation using strong acids, thin-sectioning or dégagement, and an understanding of laboratory health and safety standards. You have experience with macro-photography and/or photomicrography, scanning electron microscopy or tomography. You have documented experience in publishing scientific articles and presenting research results at conferences. Knowledge of scientific collections and their curation is a requirement. Experience with specimen databases is meritorious. Knowledge of statistical techniques and broad computer skills is meritorious. Experience with teaching and outreach methods is meritorious. Very good knowledge of English in both speech and writing is a requirement. Knowledge of other languages, including Swedish, is meritorious.
As a person, you are responsible, structured, self motivated, with an ability to work independently and collaboratively.
OTHER
The applications should be written in Arial (font size 11, and 2.5 cm margins) and must include the following:
1. A Curriculum Vitae comprising maximum three pages, which includes details on the PhD degree and the applicant's previous and current employments.
2. A scanned copy of the PhD degree certificate or a letter from supervisor confirming PhD is under examination.
3. A full publication list with all author names included. At the start of the publication list, the applicant should list a few selected papers relevant to the application and briefly (maximum four lines) describe the applicant's contribution to each paper.
4. Contact details for two references.
