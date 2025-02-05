Postdoctoral researcher in computational modelling of metabolism
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2025-02-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Do you want to join us in pioneering innovative computational modelling techniques, to explore and enhance metabolic processes?
Project Overview
Metabolism is a fundamental hallmark of life, and understanding as well as manipulating its function can have a profound impact. Due to the complexity of metabolic networks, computational models serve as powerful tools. This project focuses on developing microbial cell factories, with additional opportunities to explore human disease mechanisms, as the methodologies created often have versatile applications.
About the Division and Department
Our research group leverages computational models to address a variety of questions related to metabolism and its functions. Our work ranges from developing and optimizing microbial cell factories for sustainable biochemical production to investigating metabolic components linked to human diseases. We create novel computational approaches and apply them to these diverse challenges, frequently collaborating with other research groups within the department and internationally.
Recent examples of our work include metabolic models of Saccharomyces cerevisiae (Yeast9) and Homo sapiens (Human1), as well as GECKO 3 for enzyme-constrained models. Currently, we are advancing the development of single-cell models, machine learning approaches based on cultivation data, and the integration of metabolic models with computational fluid dynamics of bioreactors. While our team consists of both wet-lab and computational scientists, this position is focused exclusively on computational tasks.
The research group of Dr. Eduard Kerkhoven is part of the Division of Systems and Synthetic Biology (SysBio), one of the world's leading research environments in metabolic engineering. The selected researcher will join an internationally recognized, collaborative, friendly, diverse, and inclusive team dedicated to applying cutting-edge metabolic engineering tools to address challenges in biotechnology and medicine.
Main Responsibilities
As a postdoctoral researcher, the majority of your working time will be dedicated to conducting your own research within one or more of the research lines described above. While collaboration with various partners is an integral part of the role, you are expected to develop your own ideas, drive and coordinate projects, and effectively communicate your scientific findings both orally and in writing.
Additional responsibilities include:
• Co-supervision of master's and PhD students.
• Contributing to the smooth operation of the SysBio division.
• Potential involvement in teaching if desired.
This position provides an excellent opportunity for career development in academia as well as in industry or the public sector. Collaboration both within academia and with broader society is also an important aspect of the role.
We welcome you to join us in pioneering innovative computational modelling techniques to enhance metabolic research!
Qualifications:
• PhD degree in biotechnology, biochemistry, computational biology, microbiology, or a related field.
• Fluency in both verbal and written English.
• Experience in bioinformatics, with proficiency in Python, R, or MATLAB.
Desirable Qualifications:
• Experience with constraint-based modeling.
• Experience in developing microbial cell factories.
• Some teaching experience and demonstrated potential in research and education.
While extensive experience in computational modeling of metabolism is not mandatory, candidates with strong motivation and a willingness to learn will be highly considered. We believe that skills can be acquired-whether a biochemist learning to develop bioinformatics tools or a software engineer gaining expertise in microbial metabolism.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years, with the possibility of an extension to three years.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2025-03-04
For questions, please contact:
Eduard Kerkhoven, LIFE, eduardk@chalmers
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. *** Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9145735