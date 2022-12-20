Postdoctoral research fellow in Ethnology
Södertörn University has around 13 000 students and 840 employees. Undergraduate and postgraduate education and research are conducted in the Humanities, Social Sciences, Life Sciences, Technology and Education.
Application for a Postdoctoral research fellow in Ethnology: in Horizon Europe CCINDLE Project on Feminist Responses to Anti-Gender and Anti-Democratic Forces, Södertörns högskola, Stockholm.
Application: https://www.sh.se/english/sodertorn-university/meet-sodertorn-university/this-is-sodertorn-university/vacant-positions?rmpage=job&rmjob=6297&rmlang=UK
Employment
This position is a one-year 100% full-time or two-years 50% full-time appointment. Start time beginning of April 2023 or as agreed. The project will offer integration in the CCINDLE research team, with excellent opportunities of international networks with top scholars on gender and politics in Europe, career mentoring
Application
The application deadline is 19 th of January 2023.
Welcome with your application!
On our website, sh.se/vacantpositions, there is an application template that the applicant needs to follow. Publications referred to must be attached to the application.
An application that is not complete or arrives at Södertörn University after the closing date may be rejected.
Union representatives:
SACO: info.saco@sh.se
ST: st@sh.se
SEKO: Henry Wölling tel: +46 8 524 840 80, henry.wolling@ki.se
