Postdoctoral positions on conjugated materials for H2 evolution reactions
2023-10-02
This postdoc opportunity offers a chance to engage in cutting-edge research at the forefront of materials science, where you will contribute to the development of innovative polymers for photocatalytic hydrogen generation. Hydrogen, as a clean and versatile energy carrier, holds the key to addressing pressing global challenges such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions and meeting the growing demand for sustainable energy sources.
Information about the project and research group
The main focus of the project is the synthesis of conjugated polymers/materials, which will be used for hydrogen evolution reactions possibly in combination with other 2D materials. Apart from the focus, the synthesized materials could be also used for organic solar cells, supercapacitors and organic batteries. Research experience in the related fields is highly appreciated.
The research group "Polymer Chemistry and Electronics" leading by Professor Ergang Wang at the Department of Chemistry and Chemcial Engineering has a focus on the synthesis and characterization of conjugated materials and 2D materials for applications in organic solar cells, organic field effect transistors (OFETs), organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs), photocatalytic water splitting and supercapacitors. We strive to be a "collaborative, creative and dynamic" group. Academic freedom, interdisciplinary research, entrepreneurship and making societal impact, are key factors in our work. We strive to offer an environment where you can combine world leading research and teaching with a good work-life balance.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility as a postdoc is to perform your own research in a research group and high quality scientific results are expected. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing in English.
Qualifications
To be qualified for the position of postdoc, you must have a doctoral degree or equivalent in Chemistry or Material Science or a relevant field. Your PhD degree should be obtained after 2020-10-30 (less than 3 years by the application deadline) to be eligible for this position. You can also apply if you will obtain your PhD degree in the coming months.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230569 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus, and may propose ideas you want to conduct
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-10-31
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Ergang Wang, applied chemistry, ergang@chalmers.se
