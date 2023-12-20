Postdoctoral position in the synthesis of big ecological data
2023-12-20
Department of Ecology
At the Ecology Centre of the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), in Uppsala, Sweden, we conduct research on populations, communities and ecosystems. We generate knowledge on how land use and climate affects animals, plants, nutrient cycling and greenhouse gas balance, and develop sustainable solutions for the future. Active outreach and frequent dialogue with stakeholders are key activities.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
About the position
The postdoctoral researcher will work with the largest, systematically collected global biodiversity data set generated by audio recorders (birds, bats), camera traps (mammals, birds) and molecular methods (arthropods, fungi) to date. Their task is in reconstructing global patterns in community structure and global processes in community assembly. The postdoctoral researcher will gain academic support from the research team of Tomas Roslin (https://www.slu.se/en/ew-cv/tomas-roslin/).
The research will be conducted in collaboration with a large international network centered on the international LIFEPLAN project (https://www.helsinki.fi/en/projects/lifeplan).
In this setting, the researcher will analyze data with the support and substantial input of the team of Otso Ovaskainen (https://www.jyu.fi/en/people/otso-ovaskainen).
As their primary task, they will write and publish scientific papers in collaboration with the extended research team. The postdoc will also assist in the supervision of PhD students, and communicate with international research partners.
Your profile
We are looking for a highly motivated candidate pursuing an academic career in ecology with a solid interest in community ecology, including trait-based and functional approaches. A PhD in ecology, biology, bioinformatics or equivalent is required. The candidate should have a solid background in community ecology and exceptional writing skills. Skills in bioinformatics and/or relevant statistical techniques are considered strong merits. The candidate is expected to be capable and willing to take initiative and work independently as well as in a team. Excellent communication skills in English are required. As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree from the last three years. We put strong emphasis on personal character including good collaborative skills.
Location:
Uppsala, Sweden.
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%.
Start date:
April 1, 2024, or as agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline January 19, 2024. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Applications should be written in English and contain (i) a statement of academic interests and motivation for applying to this position (max 8000 characters including spaces), (ii) Curriculum Vitae including a complete publication list separated into peer reviewed and non-peer reviewed publications and (iii) contact information to two reference persons.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
