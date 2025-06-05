Postdoctoral position in atom-opto-mechanical systems
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2025-06-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
In the Hybrid Quantum Systems Laboratory, we develop quantum technologies for sensing and tests of fundamental physics. If you have a passion for highly collaborative, experimental research this is for you!
About us
The Hybrid Quantum Systems Laboratory is a new laboratory at Chalmers in the division for Quantum Technology at the department for Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2). We offer a newly renovated lab space and a state-of-the-art nanofabrication facility.
About the research project
The aim of the project is to develop a hybrid quantum system capable of generating macroscopic quantum states of motion. To achieve this, we will couple a single atom in an optical tweezer to a mecanical oscillator. On the way to this goal, we will advance the state-of-the-art in nanomechanics, optomechanics and cavity quantum electrodynamics. This is a highly multidisciplinary project involving nanofabrication, optomechanics and experimental atomic physics.
We seek candidates with the following qualifications:
A Ph.D. in
• Physics
• Applied Physics
• Nanotechnology
• Photonics
• Electrical Engineering
• or other relevant field is required.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• Experimental atomic physics
• Optics
• Photonics
• Optomechanics
• Nanofabrication
• Nanomechanics
• Cryogenics
What you will do
As a postdoctoral researcher, your main responsibilities are to lead and conduct research in collaboration with others, and to coach PhD students. You will be expected to develop your skills, the team, and contribute with your creative ideas. We value a collaborative attitude and an interest in working both independently and collaboratively in a team environment, sharing best practices and assuming responsibility. Self-motivation, attention to detail, and a creative problem-solving ability are important personal qualities for these positions. We highly value a collaborative spirit, a commitment to inclusive teamwork, and a drive for continuous learning and professional growth, ensuring a supportive environment for all team members.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
Application Procedure
Please submit your application in English as PDF files according to the instructions below. Each file should not exceed 40 MB. Note: The system does not support Zip files.
1. CV
Name the document as: CV, [Your Surname]. Include the following:
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
• Contact information for two references.
2. Personal Letter
Name the document as: Personal Letter, [Your Surname]. Limit the letter to 1-3 pages and include:
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2025-07-01, applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis as they come in.
For questions please contact:
Nils Johan Engelsen, Division of Quantum Technologynils.engelsen@chalmers.se
, +46 70 852 51 42
We look forward to your application!
*** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9375527