Postdoctoral position
2024-02-02
Department of Biosystems and Technology
Are you interested in assessing agricultural production systems? Would you like to work in a group with highly motivated colleagues? We are looking for you who is committed to work for sustainable development!
About the position
Agricultural crops and plant residues are valuable feedstock for the bioeconomy. Whether used for biogas directly or as a feedstock for biorefineries, feedstock production needs to be integrated with the existing and future food, feed and material production.
Increased biogas production with large-scale removal of biomass will require the production systems to be adjusted to compensate for e.g. plant nutrient and soil carbon impacts. Therefore, the scope of this postdoctoral research work will include aspects such as system productivity, sustainability and nutrient and carbon circularity. The main emphasis of this postdoctoral work will be to assess suitable production systems leading to biogas production from agricultural biomass and production of e.g. plant proteins as feed or food. It could also entail case studies of plant protein and biogas potential.
The Biogas Solutions Research Center (BSRC) and the Department of Biosystems and Technology are looking for a postdoc who can contribute to the research on system aspects of agricultural biomass production for the bioeconomy and measures to avoid negative environmental consequences. The methodological focus will be on systems studies such as GIS analyses, life-cycle assessment (LCA) and techno-economic assessments.
The postdoctoral research work will be carried out on a scientific basis and will be organized in work packages decided in the BSRC Production System research group to which the postdoc will be associated. This will happen in discussion with the other participating researchers and partners.
Your profile
We are seeking you who is highly motivated and who has a PhD in systems analysis, technology, agriculture, biology, environmental, systems studies or other areas of educations preferably with a systems analysis component. You will work in a multidisciplinary center where collaboration with other researchers and stakeholders is common. You should have a sound understanding of agriculture, biology and/or green technology. You should be able to work independently as well as to collaborate and have good communication skills, including the ability to communicate and write well in English. The ability to communicate and write well in Swedish is a merit.
Experience in prior systems work (GIS, LCA, techno-economic assessment, modelling of production systems) is a merit. In addition, elaborated skills in using relevant software (programs for modelling work, statistical analysis and LCA) are also meritorious.
As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are primarily looking for you who has a doctoral degree that is three years old at most.
About us
At the Department of Biosystems and Technology, we explore interactions between soil, plants, animals, environment, climate and humans in systems for sustainable production of food and renewable materials. Our teaching and research activities concern questions about sustainable and efficient use of limited resources for production in greenhouses, on agricultural land and in farm buildings.
You will be a part of a national, transdisciplinary center of excellence called Biogas Solutions Research Center (BSRC). Here, new and relevant knowledge is generated through collaboration between different scientific disciplines as well as between researchers and practitioners from industry and public organizations. The BSRC includes researchers and support from two universities (Linköping University and SLU) and about 50 private and public organizations involving all parts of the biogas system and has additional support from Swedish Energy Agency.
We are looking forward to have you as a new member in our working group!
For more information about the department or division visit: https://www.slu.se/en/departments/biosystems-technology/
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Alnarp, Sweden.
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
By agreement, but preferably in the spring of 2024.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 1 March 2024. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
