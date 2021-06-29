Postdoctoral fellow in Science Education Research - Stockholms Universitet - Administratörsjobb (offentlig verksamhet) i Stockholm
Postdoctoral fellow in Science Education Research
Stockholms Universitet / Administratörsjobb (offentlig verksamhet) / Stockholm
2021-06-29
at the Department of Mathematics and Science Education. Closing date: 15 September 2021.
The Department of Mathematics and Science Education (MND) has the largest combined department in mathematics and science education in Sweden, with approximately 120 employees. The science education research group comprises of approximately 20 people; two full professors, a number of senior researchers and six PhD students. Science education research covers curriculum and classroom interaction studies in biology, physics and chemistry. The research concerns, for example, identity perspectives, education for sustainable development, semiotic resources, laboratory work, sex education, public education at museum, and science learning in multilingual school settings.
Read more about the department at www.mnd.su.se/english.
Project description
The postdoctoral fellow is expected to contribute to the development of a research environment focused on issues of inclusion/exclusion and participation in science. There are possibilities to collaborate with the project 'The unexpected scientists' and the graduate school RelMaS. Examples of possible theoretical perspectives include gender, class, identity, intersectionality, and/or queer perspectives. For the research environment, practice-oriented project focused on higher education are particularly interesting, but projects concerning other levels of education, including informal education, will also be considered.
Main responsibilities
Conduct high quality research and publish findings in international scientific journals. Collaborate with researchers nationally and internationally.
Qualification requirements
Postdoctoral positions are appointed primarily for purposes of research. Applicants are expected to hold a Swedish doctoral degree or an equivalent degree from another country.
Assessment criteria
The degree should have been completed no more than three years before the deadline for applications. An older degree may be acceptable under special circumstances, which may involve sick leave, parental leave, clinical attachment, elected positions in trade unions, or similar.
The assessment will primarily be focused on scientific merits. The ranking will consider the scientific merits and the relevance and quality of the research plan. Ability to collaborate and to communicate will also be considered.
Terms of employment
The position involves full-time employment for one year, with the possibility of extension of another year. Start date 2021-12-01 or as per agreement.
Stockholm University strives to be a workplace free from discrimination and with equal opportunities for all.
Contact
For more information, please contact Professor Anna Danielsson, telephone +46 8 120 765 72, anna.danielsson@mnd.su.se.
Union representatives
Ingrid Lander (Saco-S), telephone: +46 708 16 26 64, saco@saco.su.se, Alejandra Pizarro Carrasco (Fackförbundet ST/Lärarförbundet), telephone: +46 8 16 34 89, alejandra@st.su.se, and seko@seko.su.se (SEKO).
Application
Apply for the position at Stockholm University's recruitment system. It is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure that the application is complete in accordance with the instructions in the job advertisement, and that it is submitted before the deadline.
Please include the following information with your application
Your contact details and personal data
Your highest degree
Your language skills
Contact details for 2-3 references
and, in addition, please include the following documents
Cover letter
CV - degrees and other completed courses, work experience and a list of publications
Research proposal (no more than 3 pages) describing:
- why you are interested in the field/project described in the advertisement
- why and how you wish to complete the project
- what makes you suitable for the project in question
Copy of PhD diploma
Letters of recommendation (no more than 3 files)
Publications in support of your application (no more than 3 files).
The instructions for applicants are available at: How to apply for a position.
You are welcome to apply!
Stockholm University contributes to the development of sustainable democratic society through knowledge, enlightenment and the pursuit of truth.
