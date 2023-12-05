Postdoctoral fellow in optical transport network security
2023-12-05
This position at the department of Electrical Engineering is an opportunity to be a part of creative and globally relevant research network addressing communication network security. By combining AI/ML and networking knowledge, you will be able to take initiative, design, and implement functionalities for enhancing the achievable levels of 5G network security. The developed techniques may be validated on cutting-edge network management frameworks in collaboration with our international research partners. Ultimately, the research carried out in this project has the potential to improve sustainability of the global communication network infrastructure.
Information about the research
Optical communication network infrastructure forms the backbone of today's information society, but is vulnerable to various attacks that jeopardize secure operation of upper layer network services. This research project, funded by the European Commission, aims at developing an encompassing 5G cybersecurity toolbox. The role of the Chalmers team in the project is to address the transport optical network segment security challenges. Specifically, we will develop processes for security assurance of transport network control and management, and investigate the concrete vulnerabilities of SDN controlled network components in virtualized scenarios. We will then focus on developing tools for risk mitigation in 5G networks associated with the control and management of the network and compute infrastructure. For the control of the network infrastructure using SDN, emphasis will be given on identifying optimal solutions that prevent malicious attacks or unauthorized access to the network. Attention will be put on development of intelligent solutions based on AI/ML to continuously monitor the status of the SDN components, and intelligent policy control mechanisms preventing the installation of rules that may cause instabilities. Finally, we will develop mitigating measures supporting 5G Lifecycle Management through network slicing and virtual network function placement.
Major responsibilities
Your main responsibilities as postdoctoral researcher are related to conducting cutting-edge research and disseminating scientific outcomes in top-tier journals and conferences. You will have the freedom to independently formulate and solve research problems in line with the work envisioned by the international research project you will be a part of. You will have an opportunity to take initiative on suitable project tasks and tightly collaborate with project partners from leading European universities and companies. Depending on your preferences, you may also be involved in supervision of Ph.D. and M.Sc. students. The position is meritorious for future roles within academia and industry.
Qualifications
Mandatory
• ) Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Telecommunications, or similar.
• ) Knowledge of SDN-based communication networks, network virtualization and/or network security (not necessarily all of them)
• ) Experience in communication network design and optimization techniques
• ) Experience in applying AI/ML methods to management and operation of communication infrastructures, including monitoring, security, and service provisioning
• ) Ability and motivation to carry-on high-quality research
• ) Strong track record demonstrated by publications in Q1 journals and top-tier international conferences
• ) Programming skills
• ) Openness and creativity
Desirable
• ) Courses and experience with 5G networks and systems
• ) International scientific and/or industry collaboration experience
• ) Participation in conferences
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
For more information about what we offer and the application procedure, please visit Chalmers webpage.
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
