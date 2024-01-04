Group Manager Workshop & Measurements
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is us, your new colleagues
Verification, Testing and Materials Technology (VT&MT) are responsible for the operation, maintenance and development of engine test and materials technology laboratories. We work both local and global to deliver high-quality results and expert functions within our areas of responsibility. We cooperate close with product owners, technology owners, certification, and compliance as well as other functions. We have test facilities and laboratories where a mix of theory and practical work is necessary in order to deliver and develop within present and new technologies. VT&MT is a part of Powertrain Engineering, Group Trucks Technology (GTT) located in Gothenburg.
We stand in front of significant challenges - where reducing transport emitted CO2 emissions is one of the biggest - and are now adapting to take this on by simplifying and empowering our organization and way of working. As an integrated part of this we have high expectations to reduce development lead-time and cost and driving innovation and employee engagement through our leader's leading technology and people.
In this position you will be part of an organization dedicated to technology as well as empowering and developing our employees. We always use customer satisfaction as the ultimate performance measurement.
About the role
As the group manager for the engine workshop, you have the privilege to manage a team of highly skilled mechanics and measurement technicians. The team is responsible for preparing the engines for tests and supporting service and urgent repairs.
In this role you are expected to contribute to and drive initiatives with the focus to create a group where we work to continuously improve and build knowledge. You will also have the opportunity to influence processes and way of working in the Verification, Testing & Materials Technology management team.
Who are you? Are we a perfect match?
We expect you to be a person with a strong will to deliver and develop teams. A positive mindset and "can do attitude" characterize your personal profile. You understand that being accountable means driving activities inside as well as outside your own organization. You enjoy balancing between strategic plans and short-term activities. You are comfortable in taking difficult decisions and standing up for the values of our company.
Requirements:
* Proven leadership experience.
* Several years of experience from workshop environment and/or measurement equipment.
* Fluent in English, both written and spoken. Swedish is a merit.
It is considered a merit if you are holding a university/bachelor's or master's degree in engineering.
What can we offer?
You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment, which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment giving the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth. The workshop maintains a high standard, exemplified by top-notch equipment claimed for its exceptional quality and performance.
We look forward to receiving your application!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
