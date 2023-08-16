Postdoc positions in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence
2023-08-16
The Robotics and Artificial Intelligence subject at the department of Computer Science and Electrical and Space Engineering at Luleå University of Technology, is now looking for a postdoc contributing to our growing activities. The Robotics and Artificial Intelligence team is conducting fundamental research in all the aspects of robotics with a specific focus on Aerial and Space robotics.
The vision of the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence is aiming in closing the gap from theory to real life, while the team has a strong expertise in field robotics. Specific application areas of focus are robotics for mines, construction sites, aerial inspection of aging infrastructure, multi-robotic search and rescue, multi sensorial fusion and multirobot coordination, including multirobot perception, decentralization and mission execution.
The team has a strong European participation in multiple R&D&I projects, and also participating in the DARPA SUB-T challenge with the CoSTAR Team lead by NASA/JPL.
Subject description
Robotics and artificial intelligence aim to develop novel robotic systems that are characterised by advanced autonomy for improving the ability of robots to interact with the surrounding environment and humans during the execution of specific tasks.
Project description
As a postdoc, you will be working in the field of robotics and the activities will be linked with national, European and worldwide R&D projects.
Characteristic research topics will focus on, but not be limited to, the following areas, where a proof of previous work with experimentally verified results is a necessary:
Advanced multi-modal perception for autonomous navigation in complex environments:
• Traversability analysis for environmental-based risk-aware navigation.
• Neural network design for environment segmentation.
• Detection and isolation of objects in 3D point clouds
• Digital twin creation and utilization for training ML models.
• Semantic-based relocalization in 3D point cloud maps of different size and complexity.
• Resilient perception in adverse weather conditions
• Dynamic object tracking
Duties
The duties of a postdoctor primarily comprise research. Teaching and pedagogical development work may be included in the duties, up to a maximum of 20% of the working hours. You will perform research with substantial experimental components that should be published in peer-reviewed international journals and at major conferences. The position will include supervision of PhD and MSc students, teaching and supporting in acquiring funds for future research projects from research funding agencies/councils, EU framework program or industry.
Qualifications
To be qualified, you must have a PhD in Automatic control or related subject. The research tasks require a solid mathematical background with proven advanced experimental capabilities and excellent programming skills (e.g. C++, ROS, Matlab, etc.). You should have a strong vision to evaluate and demonstrate the research findings in real life operating conditions, in an approach to close the gap between pure theory and experimental verifications. A doctoral degree awarded no more than three years before the application deadline provides a useful qualification. Candidates who have been awarded a doctoral degree at an earlier date may also be considered if there are special grounds, for example, different types of statutory leave of absence. You will need to represent the group in different contexts, both in Sweden and abroad and hence have excellent skills in English.
Further information
Two full-time fixed term employments for two years with possibility to be extended one year with placement in Luleå, Sweden. Starting: according to agreement.
For further information please contact Chaired Professor George Nikolakopoulos +46 920 491298, geonik@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Kjell Johansson kjell.johansson@ltu.se
+46 (0)920-491529
OFR-S Lars Frisk, Lars.Frisk@ltu.se
+46 (0)920-491792
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a detailed CV with a full description of all the scientific merits and publications, motivation letter, a research plan with a description of the research topics, list of successful grant applications, list of two persons that could provide recommendation for you and copies of verified and translated diplomas from high school and universities. Your application must be written in English or Swedish. Mark your application with the reference number below.
Closing date for applications: September 15, 2023
