Postdoc position Synthesis of oxyhydrides for catalytic CO2 utilisation
2024-01-25
In this position you will have the freedom to develop your inorganic synthetic methods for preparation of oxyhydrides and characterisation of these using several analytical methods. You will be an important part of a collaboration project and you will grow your personal network by being part of a research environment including material scientists with expetise chemistry, physics and engineering.
Information about the research project
This research project aligns with the contemporary movement towards greener processes for production of green chemicals. The overall aim is to establish correlations between synthesis and structure of oxyhydride materials as well as their catalytic function for hydrogenation of CO2 into useful hydrocarbons and oxygenates.
The position is focused on synthesis and characterization of oxyhydrides. You will outline synthesis protocols for preparation of systematically varied oxyhydride compositions and their functionalisation with other catalytically active elements. You will characterize their physicochemical properties with X-ray diffraction and the use of probe moleculs for physi- and chemisorption as well as temperature programmed experiments. In addition you will test their catalytic function(s) using chemical flow-reactors and investigate their catalytic function(s) with operando infrared spectroscopy.
Information about the research environment
The position is within the research group of Prof. Per-Anders Carlsson at the division of Applied Chemistry. The research at Applied Chemistry is broad covering Applied Surface Chemistry, Biopolymer Technology, Pharmaceutical Technology and Polymer Chemistry and Electronics. The Carlsson research group adopts a physical inorganic chemistry approach to materials and surface science. The common activities include aspects on materials synthesis and evaluation combined with advanced operando characterisation for understanding and control of atomic scale processes in functional materials such as catalysts. The Carlsson group is active in the interdisciplinary research centre Competence Centre for Catalysis located at Chalmers, which collects experimental and theoretical expertise in catalysis.
The project is a collaboration between the Carlsson group and the research group of Prof. Maths Karlsson at the division of Energy and Materials, Chalmers. The Karlsson group focuses on studies of local structure and dynamics in functional - mostly energy related - materials, such as proton and hydride-ion conductors, inorganic phosphors, and metal halide perovskites, with a view towards their application in energy technologies such as fuel cells, batteries, solar cells, and light emitting diodes, to name a few. The unifying theme is to develop an understanding for how local structure and dynamics correlate with the functional/macroscopic properties of the materials (such as ionic conductivity, or luminescence etc.). The primary tools to this end involve the use of techniques at large-scale neutron and photon sources around the world.
Information about the department
The department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering is the largest department at Chalmers with research ranging from the most fundamental level to a level close to application in industry and society. The research activities reach from DNA-research and biomaterials to high temperature corrosion, catalysis and recycling. The Department is also heavily committed to teaching at the undergraduate, graduate, as well as postgraduate level in these areas.
Health, natural resources, sustainable energy and materials are some of our lead words and our vision is "Through curiosity and knowledge towards a sustainable world".
We have approximately 300 employees, divided into four research dvisions and one administrative division. We are situated at campus Johanneberg in the middle of Gothenburg.
Major responsibilities
Your main responsibility is to drive the project and feed in your perspective, which includes adopting and developing inorganic routes for synthesis of oxyhydrides, and to characterise the materials. You are also expected to participate in X-ray and neutron experiments at international large-scale research facilities.
Your major responsibility as postdoc is to perform your own research in a research group. The position may also include teaching on undergraduate and master's levels as well as supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
Qualifications
The candidate should have Doctors degree (or similar) in Chemistry or Materials Science before employment preferably at latest in Mars 2024.
The successful candidates should:
• have a PhD in Chemistry or Material Science.
• be well experienced in inorganic synthesis (oxyhydride synthesis is meritorius)
• be experienced in characterisation (characterisation of porous inorganic oxides is meritorius)
• have good communication skills in written and spoken English
• be able to work independently and take responsibility for progress and quality of the project
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
For more information about what we offer and the application procedure, please visit Chalmers webpage.
Postdoc position Synthesis of oxyhydrides for catalytic CO2 utilisation
