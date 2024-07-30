Postdoc position on the synthesis of layered solid catalysts
2024-07-30
Project description
The position is centered around creating and characterizing novel materials for the transition to a sustainable energy system. In the newly founded Multiscale Inorganic Energy Materials group within Chalmers's Energy and Materials division, we aim to create materials with novel structural motifs on different length scales. These are then functionalized as catalysts towards water splitting or CO2 reduction. Within this project, you will create of novel layered materials where the A layer conducts electrons while the B layer features catalytically active edge sites for CO2 reduction. This requires the investigation of different synthesis pathways towards the target composition and elucidation of the materials structure. The structure will then be related to physical properties and catalytic performance.
For this mission, we seek a motivated and skilled postdoc to contribute to groundbreaking research at the interface between solid state chemistry, materials science, and heterogeneous catalysis. You will prepare materials by methods of solid state chemistry, characterize their structure and physical properties as well as functionalize them as catalysts towards CO2 reduction. Catalytic properties will be studied in close collaboration with researchers from the Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering division. The objective is to develop novel structural motifs that can enhance the conversion of renewable energy into valuable base chemicals, such methanol or formic acid.
Major responsibilities
• Synthesis of solid materials in a chemical laboratory
• Characterization of materials' structures and physical properties, with a focus on powder X-ray diffraction including Rietveld refinement
• Proposing and executing experiments at large scientific facilities such as MAX-IV, DESY, ILL etc.
• Review of current literature
• Communication of research results through scientific publications, public presentations, and internal memos
• Collaborating effectively within the department and outside institutions
• Conducting independent and self-motivated research activities
Qualifications
• PhD degree in Chemistry, Materials Science, or related fields
• Strong background in preparative solid state chemistry
• Experience with X-ray diffraction including Rietveld refinement and/or transmission electron microscopy
• Prior work on the functionalization of materials as heterogeneous catalysts
• Self-motivated and capable of working independently in an organized manner
• Solid teamwork and communication skills
• Proficiency in written and spoken English
Meritorious
Experience in thermo- or electrocatalytic reduction of CO2 to value added products.
We offer
This postdoc position is full-time and has a duration of two years. It has the potential to be extended by one year.
The position is funded by the Chalmers' Area of Advance Energy, which brings together researchers and industrial partners such as Preem, Göteborg Energi and HSB LL. Chalmers offers a variety of seminars, courses, research visits, and other activities to promote a strong multi-disciplinary and international network between PhD students, postdocs, researchers, and industry. Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees. Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Find out more about the department and division at Chemistry and Chemical Engineering (chalmers.se).
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 2024-0389 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. The maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form. You should provide:
CV (please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number), including:
• Digital identifiers, e.g. ORCID, ResearchID and/or others
• Publication record
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter (please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number) in which you:
• Introduce yourself,
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and other research activities) and,
• Describe your future goals and research focus.
Other documents:
• Copy of PhD certificate in English
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete and uploaded through the Chalmers Applicant Tracking System Reachmee. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-09-15
For questions, please contact:
Daniel Weber,daniel.weber@chalmers.se
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
