Postdoc position on Alkali-related chemistry in high-temperature processes
2023-12-07
The position is unique with its theoretical and experimental work form laboratory to industrial-scale application. You will get the chance to develop new diagnostic tools and assess them on commercial scale with industrial participation. The need to strengthen knowledge in the area of alkali transformation is great in many applications and we consider this project to be a platform for continued research and development.
Information about the division and the department
You are applying for a position at the department of Space Earth and Environment. The position also involves close collaboration with the department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering and together we form a team of internationally recognized scientists in the area of energy and materials in high-temperature processes.
The project focuses on the need to quantify potassium and sodium species in complex atmospheres. The species are of practical interest due to their importance to both material and gas phase chemistry in high-temperature processes. Reactor systems available in our laboratories will be used to develop new and refined approaches to quantify these components. Field experiments will be conducted together with industrial partners.
Major responsibilities
You will be expected to formulate own scientific questions within the defined frame of the project
You are expected to plan experimental campaigns, follow results and present them for different actors
You are expected to summarize results in scientific reports and scientific publications as well as to participate in scientific forums
Within your duties as a post-doc you will be offered the possibility to teach to undergraduate and graduate students.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
• PhD within Chemistry, Physics, Energy or Materials Sciences.
• Excellent oral and written skills in English
• Ability to organize and perform experiments in laboratory conditions
• Ability to summarize scientific results and present them for colleagues from academia as well as industrial partners
• Experience from scientific publications in journals relevant for the project field
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20230737 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2024-01-05
For questions, please contact:
Professor Klas Andersson, Energy Technology, Space Earth and Environmentklon@chalmers.se
Associate Professor Pavleta Knutsson, Energy and materials, Chemistry and Chemical Enigneeringpavleta.knutsson@chalmers.se
