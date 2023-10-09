Postdoc position Nuclear-Renewable Hybrid Energy Systems
2023-10-09
Nuclear energy is a versatile and flexible low-carbon energy source, which can provide an important contribution to the transition toward a decarbonized economy. In this context, Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) represent an attractive option because of their potential for a simpler and more effective implementation in comparison with traditional large power reactors. A post-doctoral project at the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering is proposed to provide the necessary information about the SMR designs suitable for future dual- or multi-purpose use for production of hydrogen gas or only heat.
About the position
The position relates to projects within the Swedish Competence Centre ANItA (Academic-industrial Nuclear technology Initiative to Achieve a sustainable energy future), which integrates Swedish technical and nontechnical expertise of Uppsala University, Chalmers, KTH, Vattenfall, Uniper, Fortum, Westinghouse, Studsvik Nuclear and the Swedish Energy Agency in nuclear technology and engineering. Collaborative research, development and education of the centre aims to create a Swedish knowledge and competence base needed for the introduction of novel nuclear power technologies such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and provide relevant information, in particular, to policymakers for timely decisions on the future Swedish energy generation mix.
Within ANItA, the leading universities in Sweden collaborate with leading Nordic companies in the nuclear energy sector. This offers doctoral students and postdoctoral students a strong research environment, a unique industrial application potential, and excellent opportunities for international partnerships.
Project description
This project deals with dual- or multi-purpose use and integration of nuclear technology into the energy system. The research is prompted by 1) current ideas to produce hydrogen gas through electrolysis of water by using wind and solar power and 2) the vast potential of using nuclear power technology for producing hydrogen gas or only heat. Combined thermal splitting and electrolysis is another emerging technology which may develop into a competitive technology if based on SMRs. On the other hand, it should be noted that gas-cooled fast reactors, with their high operating temperatures, are well-suited for thermally splitting water into its constituents with potentially an extremely high efficiency. These developments are likely to have a significant impact on the future energy system and the Centre will investigate the nuclear component in such technologies.
The project will provide competence development for young researchers that will allow them to fulfill roles as either future TSO (Technical Support Organisation) personnel that will be required for transition from the current nuclear power plant fleet to a future fleet including or based on SMR technology, or as experts within Swedish nuclear industry. The objective is furthermore to assemble and provide to other Centre projects key design features for further developments.
Major responsibilities
As a Post Doctoral researcher you are expected to be expert in your field, to be self-driven and independent, analytic, strategic and quality conscious. Besides your project you will be driving through to fruition, it is expected to be able to communicate with the project partners (academia and industrial partners), to be structured and time aware. You are also expected to be an active part of the department's senior team.
Qualifications
You are expected to already graduated as PhD in Chemistry with Nuclear Chemistry as specialty, or Nuclear Physics, or Reactor Physics or related fields (eg. nuclear plant design, reactor safety, etc).
Applications without a documented knowledge in Chemistry/Physics of nuclear reactors, nuclear fuel cycle or related to nuclear field will be systematically disregarded.
Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment is desirable.
Please observe: Since the department is also a nuclear facility, only citizens of the countries who are signatory of Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons can apply and be considered for the position. Please check the status of your country before applying.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
Fluency in English is mandatory, fluency/knowledge of a Nordic language would be meritous as well.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
