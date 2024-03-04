Postdoc Position In The European Soil Mission Islandr Project
2024-03-04
Do you have an interest in developing new ideas and methods for promoting an increased rate of sustainably remediated and regenerated brownfields in Europe? Are you interested to pursue your academic career within a European R&I project within the Soil Mission and collaborate with researchers and experts with various knowledge and skills?
Project description
In the 39 member states of the European Environment Agency (EEA-39) there are in the order of 2,5 million sites that are potentially contaminated, based on past or current site activities. Considering current rates of site remediation, the JRC estimates that it will require several generations to achieve remediation. In this context, the European Commission has identified soil as a priority in terms of its zero-pollution vision for 2050 (Zero Pollution Action Plan) and has issued its EU Soil Strategy. Among the ambitions of this strategy and of the EU Biodiversity Strategy are the medium-term objective (by 2030) of "achieving significant progress in the remediation of contaminated sites" and the longer-term objective (by 2050) of "reducing soil pollution to levels no longer considered harmful to human health and natural ecosystems".
Such progress requires optimized strategies for contaminated site prioritisation and for remediation, that must be "knowledge-based". The ISLANDR project is cross-disciplinary and multi-actor and aims to promote the delivery of Green Deal objectives, in particular achieving Zero Pollution by reducing soil pollution and enhancing restoration.
The postdoc position will primarily be involved in work related to developing tools and methods to support assessment of risks while also including soil health, selection of sustainable and risk-based land management (SRBLM) strategies, and assessment of costs and benefits and to translate the latter into wider valuation and prioritization capability. A special focus will be on developing and demonstrating financial models that can be used for prioritizing decontamination and reuse of land and promote remediation action on the ground.
Information about the division and the department
This postdoc-position is advertised within the research group Engineering geology at the Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering at Chalmers University of Technology at the Division of Geology and Geotechnics. The research group covers several major areas of applied sciences, such as protection and management of drinking water resources, applied hydrogeology, management of contaminated land and soil, and management of underground resources and have close collaboration with neighbouring sciences, such as mathematics, statistics, and economics. An explicit goal of the Engineering Geology research area is to develop and provide theory and methods that will improve the capabilities and basis for decisions in society to manage geological and hydrogeological resources and risks.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility is to pursue research and write publications within the European research project. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing with a high degree of independence. The applicants are expected to contribute to a minor part to the education at Bachelor or MSc level and/or other activities within the Division.
Qualifications
The candidate should have:
1) a PhD-degree in engineering geology, environmental engineering, geosciences, soil science or similar;
2) Preferably experience from studies and/or activities linked to remediation and management of contaminated land and soil, brownfield redevelopment, integration of soil issues in urban planning and development, gentle remediation options including phytoremediation, nature-based solutions, cost-benefit analysis, expert elicitation, uncertainty analysis, probabilistic modelling, stakeholder involvement, spatial planning, or land and soil management;
3) Excellent analytical skills and communication skills in written and spoken English at an academic level;
4) Ability to work independently and take responsibility for progress and quality of the research within the EU-project.
5) Previous academic publications of high quality, and track record of presentations at scientific conferences
6) Preferably previous experience from teaching and supervision of Masters students.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
The position is a full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of two years including some teaching and departmental work.
For more information about what we offer, please visit Chalmers website.
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
