Postdoc position in synchrotron-based studies of electrocatalyst surfaces
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg
2023-10-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Identifying and developing new and more abundant electrocatalyst materials is key to a sustainable society. In this project you will join our group in using and developing operando methods at cutting-edge large scale synchrotron facilities such as MAX IV, Petra III and the ESRF to unravel the interplay between the activity, the atomic scale structure and the composition of electrocatalyst surfaces. You will prepare and investigate your own model electrocatalysts and have access to state-of-the-art material characterization techniques at Chalmers. As a member of the Hejral group funded by WISE, you will work in a large and interdisciplinary national and international network.
Project description
Renewable energy systems such as solar and wind power are at the centre of the transition to less carbon-intensive and more sustainable energy systems. To compensate for their downtimes in energy production, the possibility to store energy in form of molecules such as hydrogen or methanol, needs to be developed. Electrocatalytic water splitting into the green energy carrier hydrogen and into oxygen (Oxygen Evolution Reaction, OER) using solar and wind power constitutes such a promising sustainable pathway. Another important reaction is the electrochemical reduction of the greenhouse gas CO2 into value-added products. To this end, novel electrocatalyst materials of improved activity and selectivity need to be developed, also to replace the costly and rare noble metal catalysts currently used. This requires an understanding of the interplay between the catalyst structure, its surface chemistry and the catalytic activity on the atomic scale under reaction conditions.
In this project you will prepare and investigate model electrocatalysts using the techniques available at Chalmers and the synchrotron-based surface-sensitive operando methods used in our group. By joining our newly established research group, you will have the opportunity to coin the research profile based on your interests and experience, focusing on the aforementioned research area. We currently focus on the investigation of OER electrocatalysts, yet, based on the background and the interests of the candidate, other electrochemical reactions and processes linked to the activities at the Division can be considered.
More information on our lab infrastructure:
Chalmers Materials Analysis Laboratory (CMAL)
Nanofabrication Laboratory
Information about the division and the department
The Division of Chemical Physics at the Department of Physics focuses on the investigation of functional nanomaterials, where most projects are connected to the development of improved sustainable materials for energy storage, fuel cells, fuel production, the purification of aqueous solutions and photovoltaics. Chemical Physics performs cutting-edge research by using its strong interdisciplinarity: it combines both, experimental and theoretical expertise, spanning from the investigation of surface plasmons and the design of nano-structured catalyst materials to density functional theory calculations to understand reaction kinetics.
It provides an international and family-friendly environment that highly cherishes the Chalmers fundamental values: quality, openness, inclusion, respect and diversity. We highly support the professional growth of our employees, for instance by offering specialized courses and participation in international conferences and summer/winter schools.
The Hejral group at the Division of Chemical Physics is at the forefront of synchrotron-based operando investigations of defined model catalyst surfaces for energy conversion, both in thermal and electro catalysis. The operando synchrotron studies are carried out all over Europe (Petra III, Max IV, ESRF, Soleil, Diamond Light Source,...) and include High Energy Surface X-ray Diffraction (HESXRD) for surface structure determination, and gas phase X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS) for complementary information on the catalyst surface chemistry. The ultra-high-vacuum based model catalyst preparation allows us to highlight certain aspects of the catalyst samples (e.g. nanoparticle shape, size and alloy composition). Thus, we can unravel the interplay between the nanocatalyst structure and composition and its catalytic properties, leading to a knowledge-based tailoring of more efficient catalysts.
This recruitment is connected to the Wallenberg Initiative Materials Science for Sustainability (WISE). WISE, funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, is the largest-ever investment in materials science in Sweden and will encompass major efforts at Sweden's foremost universities over the course of 10 years. The vision is a sustainable future through materials science.
All early-stage researchers recruited into the WISE program will be a part of the WISE Graduate School, an ambitious nationwide program of seminars, courses, research visits, and other activities to promote a strong multi-disciplinary and international network between PhD students, postdocs, researchers, and industry.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibilities are to perform your own research in our research group (sample preparation, characterization, writing of publications) and to supervise Master's and/or PhD students. You will join and/or initiate synchrotron beamtimes and further improve and develop lab and beamtime equipment.
Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
Application procedure
Application deadline: November 10, 2023
Application deadline: November 10, 2023 Ersättning
