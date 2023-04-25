Postdoc position in Process Metallurgy
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.We are looking for a Postdoc in Process Metallurgy who, together with other senior researchers and students will conduct research on the resource-efficient recovery of valuable materials from mining residues and the possibility of fossil-free production of iron ore agglomerates.
The postdoc position will be part of ongoing projects relevant to pyrometallurgical processing of primary and secondary sources. These projects are collaborations between Luleå University of Technology, researchers at other national and international research institutes and universities as well as industrial partners.
We conduct research and education within the subject areas such as iron and steel metallurgy, base metal metallurgy, hydrometallurgy, and recovery of minerals and metals from residual and end-of-life products. The division has access to well-equipped laboratories for hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical studies, materials characterization and thermodynamics.
Therefore, take the opportunity to conduct research in a dynamic, international research environment in close collaboration with industry and leading universities worldwide.
Subject description
Process Metallurgy is concerned with the sustainable extraction of metals from primary and secondary raw materials using both pyrometallurgical and hydrometallurgical processes.
Project description
As a post doctor you will be involved in several research activities. The purpose of the research project is to develop new knowledge on the resource-efficient extraction of metals from primary and secondary raw materials as well as fossil-free iron and steel making. The specific goals of this project are to: i) establish a novel process for the simultaneous recycling of pyrite tailings and gypsum wastes and ii) investigate the possibility of fossil-free production of iron ore agglomerates.
The research activities will be based on experimental work in lab-scale, characterization of materials, theoretical calculations using thermodynamic modeling tools, and mapping of materials and methods via literature and communication with experienced engineers and researchers at industry and research organizations. The project will run in close collaboration with industry.
Duties
As a postdoc, you are expected to independently perform both experimental and theoretical work within the specified research questions, evaluate, and report the achieved results.
As a postdoc, you work as a neutral party in many contexts, which provides a great opportunity to be involved in challenging development projects. The research may include experimental work in the form of leaching studies and experimental high temperatures studies in lab scale, thermodynamic calculations and characterization of materials using various analytical equipment including XRD, SEM, LOM, etc. Participation in industry investigations, teaching and writing research applications may be included.
The work is mainly carried out at Luleå University of Technology in Luleå, but experiments and investigations with industrial partners can also be included.
Qualifications
In order to be eligible for employment as post doctor you must have and PhD in Metallurgy, Chemical Engineering, Engineering Chemistry, Materials Science or equivalent. Knowledge of metallurgical processes and experience of metal extraction from primary and secondary raw materials is required. You should have hands-on experience with various analytical techniques such as X-ray Diffraction (XRD), Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM), Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP), and Thermogravimetric Analysis (TGA). Since much of the work will be done in close collaboration with other researchers and industry partners, the ability to work collaboratively in larger groups is an important asset. You must have good proficiency in written and spoken English.
Information
The employment is full-time and is limited to two years. Location is Luleå. Starting upon agreement.
For further information about the position, please contact; Associate professor Hesham Ahmed, +46 920-491309, hesham.ahmed@ltu.se
, Associate professor Charlotte Andersson, +46 920-493628, charlotte.andersson@ltu.se
.
Union representatives: SACO-S Kjell Johansson, (+46)920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
och OFR-S Lars Frisk, 0920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
Application
We request that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English.
Closing date for applications: May 16, 2023
