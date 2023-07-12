Postdoc position - theory of quantum metal-organic frameworks
2023-07-12
We invite applications for a postdoctoral research position at Chalmers University of Technology, focused on the exciting field of quantum metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). At Chalmers, we are at the forefront of investigating quantum phenomena in materials, aiming to develop cutting-edge theoretical approaches for extending this expertise towards MOFs. This postdoctoral position is part of a collaborative effort between the theory, synthesis, and device fabrication groups, enabling us to explore the control of electron mobility versus correlation in MOFs. The initial appointment is for two years, with a desired starting date latest January 2024.
Information about the division and the department
Quantum materials exhibit astonishing phenomena driven by many-body interactions or topology. MOFs have garnered significant attention in the field of chemistry due to their tunability and vast configuration space. While MOFs are often discussed in terms of their applications in chemistry, their potential as quantum materials is only just beginning to be explored.
As a member of the Division of Condensed Matter and Materials Theory, you will engage in state-of-the-art research with a strong interplay between fundamental and applied aspects, spanning sustainable energy to information technology. By joining our newly established research group, you will have the opportunity to shape the research profile based on your interests and experience, focusing on the aforementioned research area.
Major responsibilities
In this role, you will actively contribute to theoretical research on quantum metal-organic frameworks and related topics. The project forms part of an interdisciplinary research collaboration between the groups of Matthias Geilhufe (theory), Lars Öhrström (synthesis), and Samuel Lara Avila (device fabrication), funded by the area of advance Nano at Chalmers. Furthermore, you will participate in scientific projects with national and international collaborators, engaging in presentations, discussions, and publications. We support your professional growth and offer opportunities to expand your expertise through specialized courses and participation in international summer/winter schools. Moreover, we prioritize the importance of personal well-being and provide benefits for health and fitness activities and flexible part-time work options to accommodate individual needs.
Qualifications
To be considered for this position, you should hold a PhD degree in physics or theoretical chemistry, or be in the process of completing your PhD degree. Given the highly interdisciplinary nature of this project, experience in one of the following areas is beneficial: i) many-body physics/condensed matter theory, or ii) computational materials science or quantum chemistry. Proficiency in English, both oral and written, is essential for effective scientific communication.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230455 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-08-13
For questions, please contact:
Assistant professor, R. Matthias Geilhufe, matthias.geilhufe@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees.
