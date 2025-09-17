PostDoc MicroMAX
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
Your team
The macromolecular crystallography (MX) group is responsible for the two beamlines BioMAX and MicroMAX and the fragment screening facility FragMAX, supporting structural biology research aiming at understanding biology at a molecular level with applications in drug development and biotechnology.
BioMAX is in user operation since 2017 with world class performance thanks to the competent and dedicated staff, high-performance optics, experiment setup instrumentation, control system and computing resources.
The emphasis at MicroMAX is on serial crystallography, time-resolved experiments and studies of protein dynamics. MicroMAX will also offer high-throughput crystallography functionality. MicroMAX recently started user operation and is now in a phase when the exciting new possibilities provided by the first 4th generation storage ring and the advanced beamline instrumentation are materializing. The international and interdisciplinary MX group consists of around 16 persons.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest lightsources in the world?
MAX IV is looking for a postdoc interested in combining time-resolved spectroscopy with time-resolved crystallography in the area of structural biology. The postdoc will develop additional functionality of the laser and spectroscopy lab at MicroMAX, use the lab for inhouse research and for projects in collaborations with users, and assist users in preparation for and during X-ray experiments. At the new MicroMAX beamline time-resolved spectroscopy is used in combination with time-resolved crystallography to study protein dynamics, as previously shown by for example https://doi.org/10.1107/S2052252520007411,
and https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.adu7247.
Spectroscopists interested in applying their spectroscopic skills and develop them further in the cutting-edge field of serial time-resolved crystallography are welcome to apply!
Your main work tasks will be
- Develop the laser and spectroscopy lab at MicroMAX together with the MicroMAX staff
- Support users in using the laser and spectroscopy lab, perform measurements for users prior to or during X-ray experiments
- Conduct inhouse research involving the spectroscopy lab as well as X-ray crystallography and other relevant techniques
- Collaborate with users on research projects
- Shared responsibilities for operation of BioMAX and MicroMAX in close collaboration with the team of scientists and engineers of the MX group and MAX IV staff and the support (technical and scientific) of external users during their experimental beam time
- Dissemination and education activities directed to MAX IV users and the wide MX community.
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications:
- PhD or equivalent in Structural Biology, Biophysics, Physics, Chemistry, or another field relevant to the beamline
- Knowledge and experience of various optical spectroscopy techniques (e.g. UV/vis, vibrational spectroscopy, fluorescence)
- Ability to cooperate and work in a team, but also the ability to work independently
- Good communication skills, and an excellent command of English, both oral and written.
Below are seen as merits
- Knowledge of transient absorption spectroscopy, time-resolved techniques, hands-on experience with CW and pulsed laser systems
- Experience in building optomechanical setups and in handling optical fibers
- Knowledge of macromolecular crystallography
- Experience from a large-scale facility such as a synchrotron
- Knowledge and experience of developing scientific instrumentation
- Programming knowledge
As a person you are enthusiastic, good team member, self-motivated and autonomous, performance oriented, structured and service minded.
Eligibility
Appointment to the position of postdoc requires that the applicant has a PhD or an international degree deemed equivalent to a PhD, within the subject of the position, completed no more than three years before the application deadline. Under special circumstances the PhD can have been completed previous to the aforementioned three years.
Further information
This is a full-time, fixed-term employment. A postdoctoral fellow is employed under a period
of at least two years and at most three years. The period of employment is determined in accordance with the agreement "Avtal om tidsbegränsad anställning som postdoktor-2022-02-01" ("Agreement on fixed-term employment as a post-doctoral fellow, 2022-02-01")
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit:https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-universityhttp://www.sweden.sehttps://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research infrastructure hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden and abroad, with intense x-rays and state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. Its 16 beamlines receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-rays.
