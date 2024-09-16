Postdoc In The Rixs Team (2-Year Position)
2024-09-16
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest lightsources in the world?
MAX IV is looking for a PostDoc to work as a part of the RIXS of MAX IV Laboratory for a two-year position.
Currently, the RIXS team has 5 members, who work together on developing new capabilities, building up instruments, beamline and spectrometer commissioning and user support at Veritas and SPECIES-RIXS beamlines.
Both beamlines are equipped with RIXS end stations, which cover different energy regions and resolving powers. At Veritas there is a 10 m Rowland type grating spectrometer for high resolution studies with a time resolved delay line detector (DLD). SPECIES (RIXS) is equipped with a small XES 350 Rowland type spectrometer for low resolution measurements and a high resolution plane grating spectrometer that is currently under build up. Both spectrometers at SPECIES also use time resolved DLD detectors. Both the Vertias and SPECIES (RIXS) beamlines will provide a wide range of sample environments like, N2 cooling and He cryo cooling of solid samples, powder samples, electrochemistry-cell, gas-cell, moisture-cell, and liquid jets, that are currently in commissioning. Most of the equipment, at both Veritas and Species (RIXS), are developed in house including control and data acquisition software and as such it is up to the beamline staff to make sure that they are operational for the users. This gives the staff the opportunities to develop unique instruments and experimental environments.
The successful candidate will get:
- Excellent possibilities to drive scientific research or instrumentation development in collaboration with the beamline team, and the users.
- A stimulating RIXS groups where we help each and push the limits of scientific instrumentation.
- A unique chance to engage with a large number of research projects performed by our users.
The work tasks of the PostDoc include, but are not limited to the following:
- Participate in the development of the experimental capabilities for the RIXS spectrometers at both Veritas and SPECIES-RIXS beamlines
- Development of her/his own scientific project within the possibilities and capabilities of the beamline and collaboration with user groups.
- Active participation in the continued commissioning and operations of the beamlines and end stations in collaboration with the entire RIXS team.
- Interaction with and support of expert users and regular users during their beamtimes.
The scientific project of the researcher can also make use of other beamlines at MAX IV or at other synchrotron radiation facilities. The general surface science environment of MAX IV (which includes a Scanning Probe Microscopy laboratory) can also be employed.
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
- The successful candidate must hold a PhD* in physics, chemistry, materials science, or a related discipline.
- Documented extensive experience of working with ultrahigh vacuum instrumentation.
- Documented experience of writing control and data acquisition software for complex scientific equipment.
The ability work in a team, good communication skills and good command of the English language are mandatory.
Below are seen as merits
- Documented experience of performing synchrotron-based x-ray spectroscopy experiments (XES, XAS, RIXS)
- Experience with the design and set-up of new scienctific instrumentation
- Experience in development of own data analysis tools and experience in analysing large and complex datasets
- Experience in user support at the synchrotrons
- Experience in design and simulation software (Solidworks, Comsol, etc.)
Eligibility*
Appointment to the position of postdoc requires that the applicant has a PhD or an international degree deemed equivalent to a PhD, within the subject of the position, completed no more than three years before the application deadline. Under special circumstances the PhD can have been completed previous to the aforementioned three years.
Further information
This is a full-time, fixed-term employment. A postdoctoral fellow is employed under a period
of at least two years and at most three years. The period of employment is determined in accordance with the agreement "Avtal om tidsbegränsad anställning som postdoktor-2022-02-01" ("Agreement on fixed-term employment as a post-doctoral fellow, 2022-02-01")
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit:https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-universityhttp://www.sweden.sehttps://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
On call services may apply.
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research laboratory hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden as well as internationally, with state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. It will receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-ray light.
