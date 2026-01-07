Postdoc in Space Geodesy at Onsala Space Observatory
2026-01-07
We invite applications for a postdoctoral position in space geodesy, focusing on multi-technique capabilities for the upcoming Genesis mission. This research aims to advance the combination of space geodetic techniques (VLBI, GNSS, SLR, and DORIS) to strengthen the consistency of global reference frames and open new possibilities for Earth and space science. The position emphasizes DORIS (Doppler Orbitography and Radiopositioning Integrated by Satellite) and the development of an International DORIS Service (IDS) Analysis Center at Onsala Space Observatory.
About us
Onsala Space Observatory (OSO), 45 km south of Gothenburg in Sweden, is a national facility for radio astronomy and space geodesy. OSO hosts three VLBI telescopes and two IGS GNSS receivers, and contributes to international services such as IVS (International VLBI Service for Geodesy and Astrometry), IGS (International GNSS Service), and IDS. The observatory is part of Chalmers University of Technology's Department of Space, Earth and Environment, a dynamic academic community known for its expertise in space geodesy, astronomy, and geoscience.
About the research project
Precise global reference frames are essential for monitoring Earth's shape, gravity, and rotation. This project will strengthen DORIS processing at OSO and contribute to multi-technique integration for future International Terrestrial Reference Frame (ITRF) realisations.
Research topics include:
• Development and validation of DORIS data processing and modeling
• Implementation of improved models for DORIS satellites and ground systems
• Cross-analysis of DORIS and other geodetic techniques
• Contributions to future realizations of the ITRF
Who we are looking for
We are looking for a candidate who:
• Holds (or is about to obtain) a Doctoral degree in Space Geodesy, Physics, Applied Physics, Engineering, Mathematics, or a related field. According to the regulations of the Swedish Agency for Government Employers, the Doctoral degree should normally have been obtained within the past three years. * Applicants who have not yet completed their Doctoral degree are welcome to apply, provided that the degree will be awarded no later than June 15, 2026.
• Has experience with computational methods, programming, and data analysis.
• Communicates effectively in English, both orally and in writing.
• Is motivated, collaborative, detail-oriented, and curious to learn.
• Is interested in mentoring or collaborating with students and early-career researchers.
It is also important that you have knowledge or interest in one or more of the following:
• Space geodesy and reference frames
• DORIS data processing
• Satellite modeling
• Multi-technique geodetic data analysis
• The date on your doctoral degree certificate is considered the official date of completion. Exceptions to the three-year eligibility limit may be made for documented circumstances such as parental leave, sick leave, or military service.
What you will do
As a postdoctoral researcher, you will
• Establish a DORIS data processing and analysis center using the CNES GINS software package
• Develop and refine satellite models
• Contribute to research on reference frames, Earth rotation, and geodynamics
• Collaborate internationally and support Genesis mission preparations
You will work within an international, collaborative team surrounded by PhDs, postdocs, and researchers from a variety of scientific disciplines, contributing to ongoing, world-class research projects. The role may also involve the supervision of student projects.
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possible extension for 6 months.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than January 21, 2026
Please note that candidate selection and interviews will be conducted continuously during the application period.
For questions please contact:
Assoc. Prof., Karine Le Bail, OSO
Email: karine.lebail@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
