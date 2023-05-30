Postdoc in Quantum Information Science with Superconducting Circuits
2023-05-30
Postdoc position in Quantum Information Science with Superconducting Circuits
We are looking for a highly motivated postdoctoral researcher to join our ongoing research efforts in experimental quantum information science using superconducting circuits. The expected start date for this position is September 1, 2023. We will start reviewing applications on June 25 and continue until the position is filled.
About the division
At the Quantum Technology division of the Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC-2) department, we pursue state-of-the art research in quantum information science, microwave quantum optics, and mechanical quantum devices. We are also part of the Wallenberg Centre for Quantum Technology (WACQT), a 12-year initiative to advance Swedish academia and industry to the forefront of quantum technology, and to build a Swedish quantum computer. In our research group, the 202Q-lab, we use superconducting circuits to explore fundamental and applied questions in the areas of quantum information processing, microwave quantum optics and communication, and quantum thermodynamics. Our research is funded by WACQT, the Swedish Research Council, the European Research Council (ERC), and the European Innovation Council (EIC).
Project description
The successful candidate will join our experimental team in advancing our capabilities on quantum information processing of superconducting bosonic modes, also called continuous-variables systems. Compared to two-level superconducting qubits, the bosonic architectures may bring advantages such as longer coherence times, resource-efficient quantum error correction, and well-understood loss channels. Our group recently demonstrated the preparation, manipulation, and tomography of a logical qubit encoded in a highly coherent bosonic mode. Now we plan to exploit the high dimensionality of the bosonic mode Hilbert space to both investigate quantum error correction protocols as well as scaling up to multiple cavities to demonstrate a verifiable quantum speed up advantage. Although our group's initiative is focused on bosonic modes, the designs, workflows, fabrication processes, measurement procedures are closely related to that of traditional qubits. Hence, we work in close collaboration with the core effort within the WACQT center to build a large-scale quantum computer.
Job description/Responsibilities
You will perform experimental research, both individually and as part of our team, in the field of bosonic quantum information processing with superconducting circuits. Depending on your background and interests, you may contribute to aspects such as the following:
• conceive and design novel quantum devices;
• execute microwave measurements with nearly quantum-limited noise performance;
• work on customized solutions to control bosonic modes;
• work on scalability aspects of bosonic platforms;
• perform material studies and develop nanofabrication processes to advance the state of the art in qubit lifetime and coherence;
• fabricate superconducting device for your own project as well as for other teams in our group;
• contribute with your fabrication expertise as a senior member of our fabrication team.
In doing so, you will take advantage of the extensive infrastructure and expertise available in our team and division. Your research will benefit from regular interactions with our theory collaborators based in neighboring divisions as well as in other institutions in Sweden and abroad. As a postdoc we expect you to contribute to the informal supervision of younger graduate students.
Qualifications
You hold a PhD degree in Physics, Engineering Physics, or Applied Physics, or you plan to defend your PhD thesis before Sep 1, 2023. You have a strong interest in at least two of the following: experimental realizations of quantum processors, quantum information science, quantum optics, superconducting devices, microwave engineering, nanofabrication. You see yourself as pursuing a career in research & development or education, either in academia, or in industry. You are driven by scientific curiosity and by a desire to make a difference. You can confidently read, write, and discuss science in English. We will consider outstanding candidates with a proven track record in any field of physics, engineering physics, nanotechnology. Previous experience in nanofabrication, especially of superconducting circuits or mesoscopic electronic devices, will be regarded as an asset. Acquaintance with experimental condensed-matter physics, atomic, molecular, and optical (AMO) physics, microwave measurements, and quantum optics is also appreciated.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for three years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230356 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-2 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-06-24
For questions, please contact:
Asst Prof Simone Gasparinetti, QT, simoneg@chalmers.se Ersättning
