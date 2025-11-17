Postdoc in Neuro-inclusive Outdoor Play Spaces
Department of Landscape Architecture, Planning and Management
About the position
We are looking for a postdoc to join the subject group Landscape Governance and Management (LGM) on a project about neuro-inclusive outdoor play spaces. The subject area for this postdoc employment is in the intersection of occupational science and landscape architecture. It focuses on how to provide and develop accessible and inclusive play spaces for neurodiverse children, including those with autism, ADHD and sensory processing differences. The work includes using observations, interviews, and participatory methods, involving groups such as children, caregivers, teachers, and municipal civil servants. The employment also includes working in collaborations both internationally and with colleagues at the department LAPF and the subject group Landscape Governance and Management (LGM).
Your profile
Required qualifications are:
• a PhD, preferably in occupational science, or in landscape architecture. The position is intended for a junior researcher, primarily with a doctoral degree completed no more than three years ago.
• Experience from research with focus on children with special needs and inclusive play environments
• Experience from working with children with special needs in practice, preferably in occupational therapy
• Documented ability to communicate in written and spoken English
Meritorious qualifications are:
• Ability to communicate research with both academic and broader audiences
• Ability to work with research independently as well as in collaborative and international contexts
About us
At the Department of Landscape architecture, planning and management (LAPF), there are around 90 employees, engaged in research, education and environmental monitoring related to the planning, design, management and vegetation of landscapes in urban and rural environments, in Sweden and internationally. The subject group Landscape Governance and Management (LGM) has a specific focus on how the processes of governance and management can lead to maintained and increased qualities, such as for different user groups.
For more information about the department or division visit: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/organisation/departments/department-of-landscape-architecture-planning-and-management/
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Alnarp
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
2026-02-01 or as agreed
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
