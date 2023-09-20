Postdoc in Materials Chemistry for Electrochemical Applications
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-09-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Apply your skillset in polymer science and electrochemistry to develop carbon-neutral tools for the chemical industry
Imagine a future where organic chemical reactions are driven with electricity from renewables instead of applying heat or pressure to transform reactants into products. Electroorganic synthesis holds great promise for developing this technology. To develop the technology at scale, efficient and scaleable electrode materials are urgently needed where we must identify electrode materials made from earth-abundant elements, rather than focusing on precious elements. The Giovannitti group is actively looking for a motivated postdoc to join our team in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Chalmers University of Technology to make this vision come true. If you are a team player and excited about our research activities, we can offer you a position in our lab.
Information about the research
In this postdoc position, you will be responsible for designing, synthesizing, and characterizing redox-active polymeric electrocatalysts for developing efficient electrodes for electrosynthesis. Once you have successfully synthesized these polymers, you will collaborate with Ph.D. students in the Giovannitti group and national and international collaborators to test their performance for electrochemical synthesis. Next to preparing polymeric electrode materials, you will be responsible for implementing online monitoring analytical tools (LCMS/analytical HPLC) to optimize the product formation of your electrocatalyst using electrochemical reactors. Next to leading your own research project, you will support master and Ph.D. students in the laboratory. Research visits to national and international research groups and facilities are encouraged to learn from experts in the field and allow you to get access to advanced characterization setups such as the synchrotron to characterize your new materials.
Major responsibilities
The postdoc is responsible for the design and synthesis of polymeric organic semiconductors, purification, and chemical characterization of the synthesized materials. The postdoc will work independently on research projects and co-supervise Master and Ph.D. students (including project planning, supervision in the lab, training, and writing research papers).
Qualifications
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree in Chemistry, Physics, Materials Science, or equivalent awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers).
Experience with synthesizing organic molecules and -conjugated polymers is required. Expertise and knowledge in electrochemistry or organic electronics are beneficial but not mandatory. Due to the interdisciplinary nature of the work, the candidate is expected to have excellent collaboration skills to work with team members at Chalmers and collaborators located in Sweden and abroad. A very good capability of communicating scientific results in English, both orally and in writing is required.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230539 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-11-01
Interviews will be conducted on a continuous basis until the position is filled. Therefore, please submit your application prior to the application deadline.
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Alexander Giovannitti, Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Applied Chemistry, alexander.giovannitti@chalmers.se
, +46733019906
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB Jobbnummer
8126054