Postdoc in marine proteins from underutilized sources
2023-12-11
PELAGIC 2.0 focuses on the conversion of small pelagic fish species into a new generation marine food protein ingredients. The aim is to evaluate scalable upcycling processes for herring and sprat which can extract their values while at the same tome mitigating quality losses. Results will contribute to the protein gap, improve food security and aid the development of a sustainable blue bioeconomy.
Project description
The division of Food and Nutrition Science (FNS) is one of four research divisions at the department of Life Sciences (LIFE). FNS addresses major societal challenges related to sustainable food production, nutrition and health. We conduct fundamental and applied research, innovation, education and dissemination in Food and Nutrition Science with the aim to provide new knowledge and solutions that pave the way for a sustainable planet and healthy humans. Research topics span from food chemistry and food technology to molecular and data- driven nutrition (Precision Nutrition). In Food Science, we focus primarily on marine and plant-based food systems for which we develop tools and processes to promote high food quality, minimize losses throughout the value chain and allow nutrient recovery from alternative biomasses. In nutrition, we focus on human observational and intervention studies as well as cell- based model studies and apply advanced data-driven approaches and state of the art biochemical and OMICs technologies to understand and predict the role of foods, dietary components and dietary patterns in human health. The research is also related to global food security topics in an international context.
Major responsibilities
In this Postdoc project, your particular focus is to evaluate two principally different technologies for pelagic fish protein up-concentration. Both of them will be optimized against e.g., flavour profile, colour and stability of the new ingredients; the latter partly in response to antioxidant integration. In cases when raw materials have elevated levels of environmental contaminants, emphasis will also be put on maximizing their removal to create safe products. For the most successful protein ingredients, model products will be formulated. The work will comprise multiple analytical techniques in combination with process trials in both lab- and pilot scale. The latter will be carried out in close collaboration with three seafood companies addressing pelagic fish from different angles.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position, you must hold a doctoral degree, awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline, in Bioscience, Food Science, Biochemical engineering, Biotechnology, Biochemistry or similar. You must also be fluent in English, both in writing and speaking, and have strong communication and analytical skills. It is meritorious if you have research experience from work with seafood, seafood proteins and volatile compound analyses.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20230750 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Application deadline: 7th January, 2024
For questions, please contact:
Ingrid Undeland
Email: undeland@chalmers.se
Phone: +46317723820
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez!
