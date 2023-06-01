PostDoc in lidar remote sensing of forests
2023-06-01
Department of Forest Resource Management
The Department of Forest Resource Management conducts education and research in the areas of forest planning, forest remote sensing, forest inventory and sampling, forest mathematical statistics and landscape studies. The department is also responsible for the implementation of the ongoing environmental monitoring programs the National Forest Inventory, National Inventory of the Landscape in Sweden, Terrestrial Habitat Monitoring and the Butterfly and Bumblebee Inventory. In total, we are about 100 employees. More information can be found at www.slu.se/srh.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Duties:
The Department is looking for a PostDoc within the area of Forest Remote Sensing. The postdoc will work in the project "Mapping risk for wind and snow damage with state-of-art remote sensing in Sweden". The work includes method development for predicting risk for wind and snow damages on the national scale. Duties contain processing of forest field and remote sensing data, with special focus on laser data, modelling and statistical analysis of the relationship between remote sensing and field inventory data, evaluation of the results and scientific communication. The candidate will work with close co-operation with other researchers in the project and the department.
Qualifications:
We are looking for a researcher with a PhD in a relevant area, such as Forest Science, biology or geo science and a particular interest in remote sensing, alternatively a person with a PhD in remote Sensing with an interest in forest science. Merits for this position are experience on remote sensing of the forest, GIS, computational programming, statistical modelling and scientific writing. Knowledge on forest disturbance ecology (wind/snow), lidar data processing and/or experience on project reporting will be prioritised merits. Great emphasis is placed on personal qualifications such as analytical and problem solving ability, ability to work independently and in a group. Good skills to express yourself verbally and in writing in English are required.
As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree that is five years old at most.
Place of work:
Umeå
Form of employment:
Temporary employment of 8 month with possibility of an extension
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
Autumn 2023
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2023-06-30, use the button below.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
