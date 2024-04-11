Postdoc in in model-driven technology for digital twins
2024-04-11
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally
At the School of Innovation, Design and Engineering our students are studying to be for example innovators, entrepreneurs, illustrators, communications officers, network technicians and engineers. Here we have the research specialisations of Embedded Systems, and Innovation and Product Realisation. Our work takes place in cooperation with and in strategic agreements with companies, organisations and public authorities in the region.Employment information
Employment: Temporary employment
Scope: Full time
Number of positions: 1
Closing date for application: 2024-05-09
Campus location: Västeras
School: School of Innovation, Design and Engineering, (IDT)
Position description
The purpose of the position is to give the employee an early opportunity to develop his or her independence as a researcher and to create the conditions for further acquisitions of qualifications after completing the doctoral degree.The position is part of efforts to underpin the future supply of skills. The position is a temporary employment of 2 years.
As a member of the MATISSE project, you will participate in various research activities, both independently and in collaboration with national and European partners. Examples of responsibilities include attending project meetings, presenting research findings at conferences and workshops, and managing milestones and outcomes associated with MATISSE.
Qualifications requirements
The applicant is required to have a PhD degree in omputer science, software engineering, or related discipline, within the last three years prior to the application deadline. You have not previously held a position as a postdoctoral researcher in the same or related subject area at MDU that exceeds one year.
Assesment criteria
For this position, special emphasis will be placed on:
• Demonstrated ability to initiate and conduct high-quality research resulting in publications in reputable conferences and journals within relevant fields.
• Proficiency in MDE, including expertise in modeling, metamodeling, model transformations, and familiarity with associated technologies.
• Demonstrated programming skills in languages such as Java and Python, along with experience in various development environments.
• Knowledge of participating in collaborative research projects, showcasing the ability to work effectively within research teams.
• Basic understanding of digital twins, encompassing their concepts, applications, and relevance in modern technology and research.
It is advantageous if you also have:
• Experience in related areas.
• Experience with model-driven engineering techniques and tools, including familiarity with modeling languages, transformations, and platforms like Eclipse, applied to Digital Twin systems.
In an overall assessment of suitability, emphasis is also placed on personal abilities. All employees at MDU are expected to cooperate and treat colleagues and students with respect, take responsibility for the organisation and their own work duties and contribute to a positive work environment.
You have the ability to communicate ideas clearly and convincingly, both in writing and verbally. This includes articulating complex concepts in accessible language during one-on-one meetings and presentations for both small and large groups. You also demonstrate strong listening skills, show openness to feedback, and have the ability to adapt your communication style to fit the audience and context. You are meticulous in your approach and dedicated to your work. Additionally, you are skilled at prioritizing your tasks to meet deadlines and achieve goals, even under pressure.
We value the qualities that an even distribution of age and gender, as well as ethnic and cultural diversity, can contribute to the organization.
Application
Application is made online. Make your application by clicking the "Apply" button below.
The scientific publications that you do not have in digital form are to be sent by post to:
Mälardalen University
Division of Human Resources
Ref.no: 2024/0966
Box 883
721 23 Västerås
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the University no later than closing date for application.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Union representatives:
Saco-S saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, tel: 021-10 14 89
Mälardalens universitet Kontakt
Avdelningschef/Head of Division
Radu Dobrin radu.dobrin@mdu.se 021-10 73 56 Jobbnummer
