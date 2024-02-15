Postdoc in hydrometallurgy for critical metals recovery
2024-02-15
You will work in the field which is expanding exponentially and you will build the knowledge and competence which is going to be needed for decades. You will work in the chemical laboratory, but also participate at conferences and workshops and you will be a member of very dynamic and ambitious team. You will be expected to strive to perform the excellent research out of the state of the art.
Project description
The postdoc position will be focused on the valorisation of residues generated by the extractive industry via recovery of contained critical minerals. The main responsibilities are to perform the research on the project, organize and plan own work independently, participate at the project meetings, help with the teaching and be active in the dissemination.
The research group is internationally and nationally recognized to be one of the most successful groups in the field. Group has an extensive collaboration with the industry and it also has a large network in the metal production and recycling sector.
Information about the division and the department
The Nuclear Chemistry / Industrial Materials recycling research group comprises 9 senior scientists and 20 PhD students and postdocs. The research group is highly international, both regarding international collaborations and in the staff, which currently represents 11 nationalities.
The group is specialized in aqueous chemistry, solvent extraction, high temperature processes and supercritical fluid technology, which are used for both recycling of materials and nuclear applications. The research has initially focused on the recovery of precious metals and then come to include also rare earth elements (REE). Currently, research projects of the group cover the main waste-related global problems such as recycling of batteries, electronic waste (WEEE), solar cells, metallurgical production waste, and other items containing valuable metals or REEs. The investigation and recovery of metals from ash from incineration of municipal waste is also the long term research field of Industrial Materials Recycling.
The research of the group is a part of the Competence Centre for Recycling (CCR), and we support sustainable development and societies, as well as recycling and waste recovery activities both academically and industrially by collaborations.
Industrial Material Recycling is included in the division of Energy and Materials along with Nuclear Chemistry, and Environmental Inorganic Chemistry.
Since the department is also a nuclear facility, only citizens of the countries who are signatory of Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons can apply and be considered for the position. Please check the status of your country before applying.
Major responsibilities
As a postdoc you are supposed to focus on the research questions relating to your project. In this case the development of new hydrometallurgical processes for the recycling of critical metals. There will be considerable hands-on laboratory work involving aqueous chemistry and techniques such as leaching and solvent extraction. In addition, you are supposed to take an active part in the teaching of both B.Sc. and M.Sc. students and be included in some departmental duties and co-supervision of PhD students.
Qualifications
You are expected to have graduated as PhD in Chemistry or Chemical engineering or similar preferably with Organic Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry or Hydrometallurgy as specialty. Experience in solvent extraction would be meritous.
Applications without a documented knowledge of chemistry will be systematically disregarded.
Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment is essential.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
For more information about what we offer and the application procedure, please visit Chalmers website.
*** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees.
