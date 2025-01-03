Postdoc in fluid-structure interaction of offshore wind power
2025-01-03
This position creates an inclusive environment to closely work with an European network in developing methods and tools to solve FSI problems for floating offshore wind turbines. It also provides an excellent education environment to gradually develop competence and profound knowledge in scientific research and group work.
Information about the division and project
The position is at the division of Marine Technology, well recognized internationally for our fundamental and applied research to enable the development and improvement of marine technology, such as ships, subsea systems and renewable energy solutions. We support industry and societies world-wide with knowledge, understanding and solutions that minimize emissions from shipping, improve the lifetime and reduce maintenance need for equipment in the harsh ocean environment, and ensure safe operations.
Our activities are related primarily to development and application of numerical modelling, e.g. CFD, FEA, FSI, optimization, ML, but we are also involved in both experiments and real life monitoring to support our findings. The division works closely with the shipping industry in Sweden, research institutes and manufacturers. We host the Kongsberg University Technology Centre in Computational Hydrodynamics since 2002 (previously within the Rolls-Royce group) where both long-term strategic research as well as industrial method development are performed in close collaboration with the engineers at the company. Utilisation and industrial impact of the research are key to this successful long-term cooperation.
Besides research, our division is also involved in education at Master and doctoral level. We are involved in the master program Mobility Engineering (Naval Architecture - Marine Technology profile) and we are part of the Nordic Master in Maritime Engineering. The research group consists of senior researchers, post-docs and PhD students, working together in an open atmosphere.
Major responsibilities
Your responsibilities as a postdoc researcher is to independently conduct the research, in collaboration with colleagues at Chalmers as well as with external collaborators in academia and industry. This includes developing scientific concepts and communicating research results verbally and in writing.
The main tasks are to develop FSI algorithms for high-fidelity simulations, and conduct in-depth analysis to address aero-/hydro-elastic issues for floating wind turbines. Besides, together with two fourth year PhD students supervised by other faculties, you are expected to provide support in life cyle assessment, LCoE, and structure analysis.
Qualifications
To qualify for this position, you need to have a PhD degree in Mechanical Engineering, Engineering Physics/mathematics, High Performance Computing or similar with the proficiency in CFD, fluid/solid mechanics.
You are expected to take initiatives, work independently when needed and to take responsibility for your work. Further, the project interacts closely with adjacent disciplines and industrial partners, thus you need to have good collaborative skills. Finally, you need to be able to disseminate results and knowledge within existing and new networks. This includes academia, industry and society at large.
The position requires excellent oral and written communication skills in English.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two year.
We offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2025-02-09
For questions, please contact:
Huadong Yao- Professor,Huadong.yao@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
