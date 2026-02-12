Postdoc in Evolved Star Science
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-02-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
We are seeking up to two postdocs to join our research team that focusses on many aspects of the study of evolved stars on the asymptotic giant branch (AGB) and/or in the red supergiant (RSG) phase. The research team is part of the vibrant astronomy research environment encompassing Chalmers' divisions for Astronomy and plasma physics and the Onsala Space Observatory.
About us
At the Division of Astronomy and Plasma Physics (AoP), we investigate the origins and evolution of the Universe - from star and planet formation to galaxy dynamics and the physics of fusion plasmas. Through international collaboration we combine theory, observation and technical innovation to advance astrophysical knowledge and develop the next generation of research methods. We also work in close collaboration with Onsala Space Observatory (OSO) - the Swedish national facility for Radio Astronomy. The observatory also hosts the Nordic ALMA Regional Center Node and the Sweden SKA regional centre.
Both AoP and OSO will soon be part of the new Chalmers Physics and Astronomy Department. The new department will provide a creative and innovative environment for research, learning and outreach. The research team and the AoP division are committed to evidence-based approaches to promote excellent work environment and create conditions in which great science can be done. We encourage a collaborative approach to knowledge production and transdisciplinary collaborations and self-development. We also promote inclusive practices and teamwork/leadership skills among all employees.
About the research project
The postdocs will conduct research in one or more topics of focus of the evolved star group: 1) the extended atmospheres, 2) the wind-ISM interaction regions (including hydrodynamical modeling), 3) circumstellar magnetic fields, 4) circumstellar chemistry, 5) dust (formation), 6) (binary) post-AGB stars and/or 7) the mass-loss process. In consultation with the group leaders, the research can be tailored to the successful candidate's skill and interest. In our studies, we combine novel observational data with advanced analysis and modelling technique.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree in physics, astronomy, or a relevant topic. This eligibility requirement must be met no later than the time the employment decision is made.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English.
• Experience in the fields AGB and/or RSG studies, including e.g. observations or theory of dust formation, circumstellar chemistry, mass loss processes or hydrodynamics modeling.
• Demonstrated experience with relevant observational techniques, programming, and/or numerical modelling tools or related areas.
• Both team working skills as well as the ability to work independently.
What you will do
• Taking a leading role in project(s) related to one of the aforementioned areas, in collaboration with the group leaders.
• Contributing to the further development of the projects and its scientific direction based on one's own expertise and interests.
• Interacting with the research group members and the scientific environment at the AoP division.
• Supervise master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent.
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
The position requires residence in Sweden throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
• A comprehensive CV (max 2 pages), and a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous research, supervision, and pedagogical experience.
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes (max 2 pages).
• An outline of your future goals and research focus (max 1 page).
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than March 20, 2026.
For questions please contact:
Wouter Vlemmings
Theo Khouri
Elvire De Beck
Matthias Maercker
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
Enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9740080