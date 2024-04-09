Postdoc in Energy Engineering
2024-04-09
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally.
At the Academy for Economics, Society and Technology, our students study for, among other things, university and civil engineers, political scientists and economists. With us, the research focuses are industrial economics and organization and the energy of the future. Our work takes place in collaboration and in strategic agreements with companies, organizations and authorities in the region.Employment information
Employment: Temporary employment
Scope: Full time
Number of positions: 1
Closing date for application: 2024-04-30
Campus location: Västeras
School: School of Business, Society and Engineering, (EST)
Position description
The purpose of the position is to give the employee an early opportunity to develop his or her independence as a researcher and to create the conditions for further acquisitions of qualifications after completing the doctoral degree.The position is part of efforts to underpin the future supply of skills.
The School of Business, Society and Technology is looking for 1 postdoc researchers in energy technology with focus on power system and renewable energy. The positions involve working within the research specialization Future Energy Center (FEC).
The transition towards a highly renewable energy system will require enhancing flexibility of energy systems to accommodate more intermittent renewable energies and multi-energy systems, which can be provided from both the supplier (centralized and distributed energy generation) and user (buildings) sides and energy storage. Through modelling, simulations and optimizations, the key task aims to develop innovate solutions and business models that can improve the flexibility of energy systems and achieve high economic and environmental benefits.
The postdoc researcher is expected to take initiatives, be creative and take responsibility. Furthermore, the tasks interact closely with industrial partners. Thus, the applicant needs to have high collaborative skills. The researcher also needs to be able to disseminate and communicate scientific results and knowledge within existing and new networks, which include academia, industry and society at large. The research results will be presented at project meetings, conferences and in peer-reviewed scientific journals.
The position is a temporary employment of 2 years.
Qualifications requirements
The applicant is required to have a PhD degree in energy engineering, energy technology, electrical engineering or mechanical engineering focusing on energy issues.
The applicant must have completed the degree no more than three years before the end of the application period. You have not previously held a position as a postdoctoral researcher in the same or related subject area at MDU that exceeds one year.
The candidate should be able to demonstrate research experience in national and/or international projects on renewable energy systems and power systems; and have proficient English language skills both orally and in writing. The candidate should also demonstrate good skills in modeling, simulations, and optimization of energy systems.
Assesment criteria
In an overall assessment of suitability, importance is placed on personal abilities. All employees at MDU are expected to collaborate and treat colleagues and students with respect, take responsibility for the operation and their own tasks, and contribute to a good working environment.
The candidate should be able to demonstrate good collaborative skills; the ability to organize and carry out work activities independently; experience with or openness to interdisciplinary work; and a propositional attitude.
Merit is given to:
• Knowledge of data-driven methods for modeling and optimization.
• Knowledge of business models and electricity markets.
• Proficient programming skills in MATLAB, Python, Modelica, CFD, etc.
• Experience with other scientific publications than the thesis.
• Experience in writing and leading project applications.
We value the qualities that an even distribution of age and gender, as well as ethnic and cultural diversity, can contribute to the organization.
Application
Application is made online. Make your application by clicking the "Apply" button below.
The scientific publications that you do not have in digital form are to be sent by post to:
Mälardalen University
Division of Human Resources
Ref.no: 2024/1033
Box 883
721 23 Västerås
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the University no later than closing date for application.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Union representatives:
Saco-S saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, tel: 021-10 14 89
