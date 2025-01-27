Postdoc in Energy and Environmental Engineering
2025-01-27
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally.
At the school of Business, Society and Engineering, our students study for, among other things, university and civil engineers, political scientists and economists. With us, the research focuses are industrial economics and organization and the energy of the future. Our work takes place in collaboration and in strategic agreements with companies, organizations and authorities in the region.
Employment information
Employment: Temporary employment, 2 years
Scope: Full time
Number of positions: 1
Closing date for application: 24th of February 2025
Campus location: Västerås
School: School of Business, Society and Engineering, (EST)
Position description
The purpose of the position is to give the employee an early opportunity to develop his or her independence as a researcher and to create the conditions for further acquisitions of qualifications after completing the doctoral degree.The position is part of efforts to underpin the future supply of skills. The position is a temporary employment of 2 years.
The School of Business, Society and Technology is looking for a postdoc researcher in energy engineering with a focus on biomass gasification and syngas cleaning. The position is in the research specialization Future Energy Center (FEC).
The postdoc will work in the research project 'Syngas modular Units Providing Renewable Energy from Multiple wAstes and for different useS', which are funded by EU Horizon. The project aims to develop new solutions to valorize biomass and waste to produce electricity and heat. The work mainly includes process modeling and simulations.
The postdoc researcher is expected to take initiatives, be creative and take responsibility. Furthermore, the tasks interact closely with industrial partners. Thus, the applicant needs to have high collaborative skills and be able to disseminate and communicate scientific results and knowledge within existing and new networks, which include academia, industry and society at large. The research results will be presented at project meetings, conferences and in peer-reviewed scientific journals.
Qualifications requirements
The applicant is required to have a PhD degree in energy engineering or chemical engineering
The applicant must have completed the degree no more than three years before the end of the application period. You have not previously held a position as a postdoctoral researcher in the same or related subject area at MDU that exceeds one year.
The candidate should be able to show research experience in national and/or international projects on bioenergy systems and good skills in process modelling and simulation; and good command of written and spoken English.
Assesment criteria
Additional merits include:
• Good knowledge in and experience of methods for modelling, simulation and optimization.
• Good programming skills in MATLAB, Aspen Plus or similar tools
• Knowledge and skills in dynamic modelling
• Knowledge in control system development
• Knowledge on thermal gasification of biomass
• Experiences in scientific publications other than the thesis
• Experience of working in projects with non-academic partners
In an overall assessment of suitability, emphasis is also placed on personal abilities. All employees at MDU are expected to cooperate and treat colleagues and students with respect, take responsibility for the organisation and their own work duties and contribute to a positive work environment.
The candidate should be able to demonstrate good collaborative skills; capacity to organize and conduct work activities independently; and experience of or openness to interdisciplinarity.
We value the qualities that an even distribution of age and gender, as well as ethnic and cultural diversity, can contribute to the organization.
Application
Application is made online. Make your application by clicking the "Apply" button below.
The scientific publications that you do not have in digital form are to be sent by post to:
Mälardalen University
Division of Human Resources
Ref.no: 2025/0239
Box 883
721 23 Västerås
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the University no later than closing date for application.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Union representatives:
Saco-S saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, tel: 021-10 14 89
Mälardalens universitet Kontakt
Vice akademichef/Forskningsledare/Professor
Eva Thorin eva.thorin@mdu.se + 46 (0) 21-10 15 64 Jobbnummer
9127549