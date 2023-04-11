Postdoc in Emergent 2D Quantum Materials for Spin-Orbit Torque
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-04-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
We are looking for a highly motivated Postdoctoral researcher to be part of our experimental research on 2D quantum materials heterostructure devices for spin-orbit torque technologies at Chalmers University of Technology, Gothenburg, Sweden. Aim of this project is to exploit the electronic, quantum and spin transport properties in nanoscale devices of 2D materials heterostructure for spin-orbit torque memory, logic and neuromorphic device applications.
Project description
2D quantum materials based nanodevice research at Chalmers aims to engineer van der Waals heterostructures to realize novel quantum and spintronic phenomena at the interfaces. Our group develops novel approaches for nanofabrication and design new measurement techniques that lead to fundamental physics experiments and practical applications. This experimental research consists of preparation of 2D materials heterostructure using 2D topological materials and 2D magnetic materials, device fabrication in "state of the art" cleanroom, and sensitive electronic, quantum and spintronic measurements.
This recruitment is connected to the Wallenberg Initiative Materials Science for Sustainability (WISE). WISE, funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, is the largest-ever investment in materials science in Sweden and will encompass major efforts at Sweden's foremost universities over the course of 10 years. The vision is a sustainable future through materials science. Read more. All early-stage researchers recruited into the WISE program will be a part of the WISE Graduate School, an ambitious nationwide program of seminars, courses, research visits, and other activities to promote a strong multi-disciplinary and international network between PhD students, postdocs, researchers, and industry.
This research will be carried out in strong collaboration with different groups in Sweden, European Union, and worldwide with complementary experimental and theoretical expertise. The group is part of European Union FLAERA project 2DSOTECH coordinated by Professor Saroj Prasad Dash at Chalmers. The group is also part of the European Union funded Graphene Flagship and Swedish competence center 2DTECH, looking for practical electronic applications of graphene and related 2D materials based spintronic devices. These studies aim for a better understanding and control of quantum and spin transport phenomenon in these novel 2D quantum materials heterostructures, and can pave the way for future generations of information technology, which can be smaller, faster, more sensitive and energy-efficient for a sustainable society.http://www.chalmers.se/en/staff/Pages/Saroj-Dash.aspxhttp://scholar.google.se/citations?user=E5GiUL8AAAAJ&hl=en
This research is well supported by excellent nanofabrication and characterization facility available at the department. The department houses a 1240 m2 of cleanroom space with state-of-the-art research equipment providing a broad platform for the development and testing of new ideas in nanoscience. http://labbokning.mc2.chalmers.se/WebForms/Equipment/EquipmentList.aspx?pageType=default
Information about the division and the department
The position will be placed in the Quantum Device Physics Laboratory, at The Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience. The main research focus of the laboratory is on 2D Materials based devices, spintronics, quantum transport, topological quantum material devices, and superconducting quantum interference devices.
The Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience focuses on research, innovation and education within the fields of future electronics, photonics, bio- and nanosystems.
Major responsibilities
The major responsibility in this project is to perform research on emerging 2D topological quantum materials and their van der Waals heterostructure with 2D magnets, and to develop new concepts in device physics and applications in nanoelectronics. It includes growth of 2D materials, preparation of heterostructure, clean room nanofabrication with electron beam lithography, structural characterization and electronic magneto transport and spintronic measurements. Strong collaboration with other research groups with complementary expertise is one of the main goal of this project.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree in a relevant field such s PhD in Physics or Electrical Engineering or Nanosicence and Nanotechnology, the PhD degree should not be awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Read more and apply here
Application deadline: April 28, 2023
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Saroj Prasad Dash,
Quantum Device Physics Laboratory
Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience, MC2
CHALMERS UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY
SE 412 96 Göteborg, Sweden
Email: saroj.dash@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. *** Ersättning
Enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
7644389