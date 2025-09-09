Postdoc in advancing a Vessel-on-a-Chip platform
2025-09-09
Are you passionate about pushing the boundaries of medical research? Join us at Chalmers University of Technology to explore how advanced models can transform the way we study treatments.
We are looking for a curious and driven postdoctoral researcher to join a project focused on improving how we study and optimize medical treatments. The work centers on advancing a vessel-on-a-chip platform-a model that mimics human blood vessels. This system helps us to explore how nanoparticles behave in the bloodstream and supports better tools for diagnostics and treatment planning. The aim is to move beyond traditional models and bring research closer to real-world clinical applications.
About the research project
We are offering a 2 year postdoctoral position to an ambitious researcher who is interested in advancing our vessel-on-a-chip platform. The postdoctoral researcher will be placed at the Division of Chemical Biology, Department of Life Sciences, Chalmers University of Technology.
The project focuses on developing and refining advanced organ-on-chip technologies to study and optimize nanoparticle-based delivery systems in biologically relevant environments. The project is strongly connected to the Area of Advance Health Engineering with a highly interdisciplinary environment.
About us
How do biomolecules work? In the division of Chemical Biology (ChemBio), we combine and develop protein engineering, synthetic chemistry, nucleic acid technology, and state-of-the-art biophysical methods (spectroscopy, live cell imaging and nanotechnology) to address cutting-edge questions in biology and meet medical challenges. Our joint expertise is strategic and spans from molecular biophysics of single molecules to cell and organism biology.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree in Bioengineering, Biomedical Engineering, Nanomedicine or a closely related field awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline*
• You will need strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• Hands-on experience with microfluidic systems or organ-on-chip platforms
• Proficiency in cell culture techniques
• Experience with high-resolution imaging and quantitative biological assays
• Strong ability to work independently in a collaborative environment
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date on your doctoral degree certificate is considered the official date of completion. Exceptions to the three-year eligibility limit may be made for documented circumstances such as parental leave, sick leave, or military service.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• Experience with biomaterials, such as hydrogels
• Familiarity with fluid dynamics and vascular modeling in microenvironments
• Skills in data analysis and image processing (e.g., Python, R, ImageJ)
• Ability to mentor junior researchers and contribute to team leadership
What you will do
• Conduct independent research in collaboration with the research group
• Customize microfluidic platforms by integrating biological barriers and tissue-mimicking materials into chip designs
• Formulate and nanoparticles
• Analyze experimental data using imaging and quantitative assays
• Contribute to scientific publications, presentations, and mentoring activities
• Supervise master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
For information about the application procedure, please refer to the advert on Chalmers' webpage.
We welcome your application no later than October 15th, 2025.
For questions please contact:
Associate Professor Alexandra Stubelius, Chemical Biology, alexandra.stubelius@chalmers.se
. 031-7724101
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
