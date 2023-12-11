Postdoc: Delivery of ecosystem services and biodiversity
Department of Wildlife, Fish, and Environmental Studies
We are seeking an ambitious, enthusiastic and creative post-doctoral fellow to join our research group to work on modelling of ecosystem services under different boreal forest management regimes within the project Multiple choice of goals in forestry- voluntary transitions of forest ecosystems to increase multifunctionality & sustainability. The position is based at the department of Wildlife, Fish and Environmental Studies, SLU in Umeå, Northern Sweden.
About the position
Duties: The two-year postdoc project will focus on how alternative forest management regimes (BAU, prolonged rotation, higher proportion of deciduous trees, continuous cover forestry, etc.) deliver on the different ecosystem services that private forest owners find important. Our approach will be to use existing models in the forest decision support system Heureka (see https://www.heurekaslu.se/wiki/Main_Page),
and to develop new models for predicting biodiversity hotspots using a large dataset of biodiversity measurements from woodland key habitats. The postdoc will work in close collaboration with another postdoc determining the attitudes and behaviors of forest owners, a PhD-student working on the dynamic interactions between forest owners and advisors, and senior researchers. The postdoc will be in charge of publishing the results as scientific articles together with other members of the group.
Your profile
Qualifications: A successful applicant holds a doctoral degree in ecology, forestry, environmental science or biometry and has a strong background in forest ecology and statistics/mathematics. Earlier research experience on forestry or other land-use form in relation to biodiversity or ecosystem services is a merit. Knowledge of Heureka or other forest decision support system is meriting, but not necessary. An understanding of the challenges of forest management in boreal forests is beneficial for efficient project implementation. Excellent knowledge of statistical modelling, handling of large datasets and R (or equivalent programming) along with a strong publication record in relation to the time since dissertation is meriting. The applicant is supposed to be able to take own initiatives and work both independently and in a group. Since employment as a postdoctoral fellow constitutes a merit-based employment for junior researchers, priority will be given to those who have a doctoral degree that is not older than three years.
About us
SLU is internationally highly recognized university, ranking #1 in Forestry and #5 in Conservation sciences (2019). At our department, we offer a creative and stimulating environment where we perform basic and applied research, education and environmental monitoring in the areas of biodiversity restoration and conservation, fish biology, wildlife ecology, and molecular ecology.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Umeå
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
As agreed, as soon as possible.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than January 8th, 2024. Applications are to be submitted by completing the process that is accessed through the button below.
The application must be written in English and contain:
i) a statement of scientific interests, motivation and fit for applying to this specific position (max two pages);
ii) Curriculum Vitae including a complete publication list, separating peer-reviewed papers from other publications;
iii) contact information of at least two reference persons;
iv) copies of previous university degrees and transcripts of academic records.
If the PhD thesis has not been defended at the time of application, clearly indicate in your CV the date of the scheduled defense.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
