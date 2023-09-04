Post-Doctoral Position in space plasma
Inst För Rymdfysik / Fysikjobb / Kiruna Visa alla fysikjobb i Kiruna
2023-09-04
, Gällivare
, Jokkmokk
, Pajala
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inst För Rymdfysik i Kiruna
, Uppsala
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
The Swedish Institute of Space Physics (IRF) is a leading research institute in the field of planetary magnetospheres and solar wind interactions with a focus on particle measurements.
Applicants are invited for a position for data analysis and numerical simulations related to the Moon environment with a focus on the plasma-surface interaction processes.
The selected candidate will work in a successful research group, the Solar System Physics and Space Technology program (SSPT) at IRF. The group conducts active research on the solar system by developing particle instruments for planetary missions, analyzing data, and performing computer simulations.
Tasks
The tasks include but are not limited to:
Science data analysis from IRF's particle instruments onboard lunar missions Chandrayaan-1 and Chang'e-4;
Collaboration with our simulation group working on the exosphere dynamics and global moon-solar wind interaction models.
Qualifications
Candidates should have completed a PhD in space plasma physics or expect to complete within the next months. We will primarily consider candidates with a degree obtained within the last three years. If you have an older degree and want to refer to special circumstances, such as parental leave, this should be clearly stated in your application.
Experience of working with space particle data is a strong merit. Experience of plasma modelling is a merit.
Programming skills are required. Main languages used are C, C++, Python.
You should be able to work independently. We have a great deal of international contacts, so an ability to collaborate well both within the group and with various international groups is essential. You will be part of an active tight-knit group of engineers and scientists specializing in building space hardware for various spacecraft and conducting active research on solar system physics. More information about the group's activities can be found at https://www.irf.se
Employment conditions
The position is placed in Kiruna, Sweden, and is up to 2 years.
What we can offer you
We can offer you a workplace with flexible working time agreements, up to seven weeks of vacation per year, well-developed health care with well-being activities, health benefits and a gym at the workplace.
Equality, equal conditions and diversity are fundamental principles in our workplace which means that we consider equality aspects in our daily work and in all decision-making forums.
Kiruna is a fantastic place to live, among other things we have Sweden's most modern city center - see more on this page: https://kiruna.se/arkiv/samlingssidor/flytta-hit.html
For further information please contact:
Stas Barabash, e-mail: stas.barabash@irf.se
, +46-980 791 22
Martin Wieser, e-mail: martin.wieser@irf.se
, +46 980 791 98
Mats Holmström, e-mail: mats.holmstrom@irf.se
, +46 980 791 86
Trade union representatives:
Uwe Raffalski, SACO-S, e-mail: uwe.raffalski@irf.se
, +46 980 790 21
Stefan Karlsson, ST, e-mail: stefan.karlsson@irf.se
, +46 980 790 29
Closing date for applications is 29 September 2023.
Applications should include a CV, a personal covering letter (max one page) and contact information of three professional references.
Applications should be submitted, preferably by email, to: registrator@irf.se
Or by mail:
Swedish Institute of Space Physics
Registrar
Box 812
SE-981 28 Kiruna, Sweden
Please quote reference number: 2.2.1-293/23
If your application is sent by e-mail you should get a confirmation that we have received it. If you do not get the confirmation within three days, please contact the registrar:
• 46 980-790 00. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-29
E-post: registrator@irf.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2.2.1-293/23". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inst För Rymdfysik
(org.nr 202100-3567)
Bengt Hultqvists väg 1 (visa karta
)
981 92 KIRUNA Arbetsplats
Institutet för rymdfysik Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Inst För Rymdfysik Jobbnummer
8084462