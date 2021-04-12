Post doctoral researcher in V2X communications - Högskolan i Halmstad - Elektronikjobb i Halmstad
Post doctoral researcher in V2X communications
Högskolan i Halmstad / Elektronikjobb / Halmstad
2021-04-12
"Our School and research environment is in a very exciting and expansive phase.
It is a large research environment with a strong international character. The goal is to be a nationally leading environment within, among other things, applied AI" - Magnus Clarin, Dean of the School of InformationTechnology.
Halmstad University
Halmstad University prepares people for the future by creating values, driving innovation and
developing society. Since the beginning in 1983, the University has been characterised as forwardthinking and cross-border. Today, the University has around 600 employees and 11,000 students. The range of education is wide and the research is internationally renowned. Halmstad University actively participates in social development through collaboration with both industry and the public sector. More information about working at Halmstad University: https://hh.se/english/about-the-university/vacantpositions.html
The School of Information Technology
Halmstad University consists of four interdisciplinary Schools and the current position is located at the School of Information Technology (ITE). ITE is a multicultural school with around 130 employees from 20 different countries. It is a strong research and education environment, with focus on smart technology and its applications. Students and researchers are working with everything from AI and information driven care to autonomous vehicles, social robotics and digital design. ITE offers education on all levels, from undergraduate to PhD education, plus education for professional. The research is conducted within the research environment Embedded and Intelligent Systems (EIS). An innovation centre for information driven care called Leap for Life is connected to ITE, as well as a collaboration arena for electronic development, Electronics Centre in Halmstad (ECH).
More information about the School of Information Technology: https://hh.se/ite-en
More information about the research environment Embedded and Intelligent Systems: https://hh.se/eis-en
Description
The recruited persons main duties will be to do research. The postdoctoral researcher will be carrying out research in a highly international research environment at the department of Computing and Electronics for Real-Time and Embedded Systems (CERES), School of Information Technology, Halmstad University, Sweden, see https://www.hh.se/ceres-en.
The research project is funded by the VINNOVA project "EPIC - Emergency Vehicle Traffic Light Pre-emption in Cities". The recruited postdoc will work on the topics related to V2X communications for emergency vehicles.
Principal duties
The duties will be:
- To undertake research in one or several of the application domains where the University conducts research
- To contribute to academic publications and conference papers (where appropriate leading on these)
- To contribute to report writing
In Sweden the position of postdoctoral researcher is a qualifying appointment, which is intended to enable the employee to develop their independence as a researcher and to obtain merits that may develop their competence for another position with higher eligibility requirements.
Qualification
The applicant should have a PhD degree in Information Technology or closely related fields. The degree should be awarded not later than three years before the application deadline. An ideal candidate would have expertise in testing, validation, and verification, preferably applied to autonomous systems or automotive systems. The applicant would ideally demonstrate an active research profile in the above fields. Understanding and experience in vehicular communications is a merit.
The scientific production is expected to be published in high-quality, peer-reviewed research journals and conferences. Documented experience from innovation, research and development in an industrial environment is also a strong merit. The applicant should share the value that diversity and equality among researchers and teachers brings higher quality to research and education.
For appointment as a postdoc, the following assessment criteria will be applied:
- Ability to conduct research of high international quality in vehicular networking
- Documented experience from research in collaboration with industrial partners and/or interdisciplinary teams
- Ability to conduct high-quality teaching and to develop courses at different levels
- Experience in supervision of master / PhD students
- Ability to attract external funding
- Dynamism, curiosity, independence, creativity and good teamwork
- Willingness to address opportunities and challenges within cooperative automated driving
Salary
Salary is to be settled by negotiation. The application should include a statement of the salary level required by the candidate.
Application
Applications should be sent via Halmstad University's recruitment system Varbi (see link on this page).
The application package shall consist of:
1) a cover letter stating the purpose of the application and a brief statement of why you believe that your goals are well-matched with the goals of this position, together with a description of future research plans
2) a CV that includes at least
a list of previous degrees, with dates and institutions
a complete list of publications with 2-3 most relevant ones for this position marked
a description of previous research and other work experience and links to online copies of the most important publications
3) contact information for at least three references.
For further information, please contact head of department Pererik Andreasson(pererik.andreasson@hh.se) or professor Alexey Vinel (alexey.vinel@hh.se)
General Information
We value the qualities that gender balance and diversity bring to our organisation. We therefore welcome applicants with different backgrounds, gender, functionality and, not least, life experience.
Read more about Halmstad University at http://hh.se/english/discover/discoverhalmstaduniversity.9285.html
Varaktighet, arbetstid
100%. Tillträde: 2021-06-01 or as soon as possible Visstidsanställning
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Ersättning
Monthly salary
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-02
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Högskolan i Halmstad
Jobbnummer
5685042
