Post doctoral position within cell wall accessibility characterization
2024-06-30
We are looking for a driven postdoctoral researcher who will join two multidisciplinary teams at Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Chalmers working jointly on valorization of biomass and focus on developing an essential methodology for assessing the cell wall accessibility, through confocal laser microscopy and fluorescence recovery measurements.
The fundamental knowledge gained through this methodology will broadly open up for improved design of separation and functionalization processes for forest biomass.
Project description
The position is located at the Chemistry and Chemical Engineering department at Chalmers where we have a long tradition of multidisciplinary approach to valorization of biomass ranging from chemistry and technology of traditional pulping processes to novel routes of separating, fractionating and functionalizing forest biomass components in the spirit of biorefinery and biomaterials development. Apart from extensive collaborations with forest industry, the presence of the world-leading Wallenberg Wood Science Center has during the past 13 years strengthened the collaborative environment and facilitated access to extensive research infrastructure. In that context, development of novel methods for characterization of cell wall accessibility is an essential component in gaining the fundamental mechanistic understanding for the separation (and also valorization) processes applied on wood and forest biomass in general.
This project will be conducted with two research groups (Anna Ström's and Merima Hasani's groups) working jointly on valorization of biomass all the way from primary separation of the components to their functionalization towards specific applications. Our complementary competences will ensure a broad collaborative scientifc approch and strong practical experimental support. Moreover, the project will be financed and conducted within the framework of the Wallenberg Wood Science Center that will provide a wider impact of the work and open up for further development and collaborations.
Wallenberg Wood Science Center (WWSC) is a research center striving for scientific excellence with a focus on new materials from trees. The center creates knowledge and builds competence for an innovative and sustainable future value creation from forest raw materials. WWSC is a multidisciplinary collaboration between KTH, Chalmers, and Linköping University. The base is a donation from Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, and the forest industry is supporting WWSC via the national platform Treesearch.
An important part of the center's scientific work is development of analytical tools related to separation and recovery of wood components, which is the core of this postdoctoral project.
Major responsibilities
The main responsibility of the postdoctoral researcher will be to work on developing methodology for assessing the wood cell wall porosity, whether native or partly processed. The main focus will be on adapting the confocal microscopy investigation of the fluorescence recovery after bleaching to wood material, but complementary analytical methods will also be of high relevance. The work will require a multidisciplinary and collaborative approach and will be closely related to the previous and the ongoing work/collaborations in our two research groups.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position, you must have a PhD degree (the PhD degree must not have been earned more than three years prior to the application deadline) within the field of biomass processing and valorization or solid biomaterial characterization. Experience of working with advanced microscopy and/or other imaging techniques, FRAP in particular is highly meritorious. As a person you are self-motivated, structured and have a problem solving attitude along with a great ability to collaborate.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
To apply, please go to: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=13045
Application deadline: 15 August, 2024
For questions, please contact:
Merima Hasani, Div. of Chemical Engineering,merima.hasani@chalmers.se
• 46 (0)31 772 2996, +46 (0)704532485
Anna Ström, Div. of Applied Chemistryanna.strom@chalmers.se
** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
