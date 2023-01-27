Post doctor in Waste Science and Technology
- Simultaneous remediation of complex soil contaminants
Luleå University of Technology experiences rapid growth with world-leading expertise within several research domains. We shape the future through innovative education and groundbreaking research results and drawing on our location in the Arctic region, we create global societal benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are carried out in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has an annual turnover of SEK 1.9 billion. Today, we have 1,815 staff and 19,155 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.
The research group of Waste Science and Technology is looking for a researcher who would help to develop new methods for and influence the future of waste management and soil remediation. Waste Science and Technology is a part of the Department of Civil, Environmental and Natural Resources Engineering, which is a department with many successful research groups and recognised training programmes. Waste Science and Technology at Luleå University of Technology is ranked among the top ten research groups worldwide in the field.
Subject description
Waste Science and Technology incorporates all stages of society's waste management - generation, collection, treatment and disposal of waste, including reuse and recycling. The research aims at the development of tools and processes that facilitate sustainable soil remediation and waste management.
Project description
In this project we will develop a soil remediation technique where arsenic is immobilised and at the same time PAH are degraded in situ, i.e. without soil excavation. We will achieve this by modifying electrokinetic principles to fit our purpose. We will perform detailed characterization, follow up and modelling of electrochemical processes in contaminated soil, which will allow us to comprehensively evaluate the proposed soil remediation technique and compare it with the conventional methods.
Duties
Your duties will mainly consist of research. You will plan and implement experiments, carry out chemical analyzes, evaluate results, describe those in scientific articles to be published in international scientific journals and presented at national and international conferences. Teaching and educational development work can be included in the tasks. The employment includes training in applying for external funding of research projects.
Qualifications
To be eligible for employment, a PhD is required in technology or science in for example environmental engineering, chemical engineering, geochemistry, waste science and technology, a good publication record in any of these areas and very good knowledge of spoken and written communication in English. Advanced knowledge in soil science or electrochemistry is an advantage but is not required. Candidates who are very close to finishing their PhD can apply.
Further information
The employment is limited in time to 2 years. Placement: Luleå, Sweden. Starting date upon agreement.
For further information about the position, please contact
Professor Jurate Kumpiene, Tel. +46-(0)920-493020, E-mail: jurate.kumpiene@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Kjell Johansson (+46)920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk, 0920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Reference number: 422-2023
