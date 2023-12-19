Post Doc position in Aquatic Ecology
2023-12-19
Department of Wildlife, Fish, and Environmental Studies
We seek a post doc to work within a research project funded by the Kamprad foundation to study how fish farming affects the aquatic food webs in northern lakes.
About the position
Swedish open cage fish farming is mainly conducted in large oligotrophic lakes regulated for hydropower. Key objectives of the post doc project are to study how natural fish communities and biodiversity of key groups of invertebrates respond to aquaculture.
Studies will be carried out both in lakes with-, and lakes without presence of fish farming in northern Sweden. The candidate will participate in field data collection including gillnet fishing and sampling of the benthic invertebrate fauna. Collected samples will be analyzed using methods to investigate isotopic composition, fatty acid analysis etc. to study food web effects. Depending on the candidates' main interests, there will also be opportunities to include additional methods and questions related to the topic.
The main supervisor for the post-doctoral researcher will be Karin Nilsson (Department of Wildlife, Fish and Environmental Studies, SLU Umeå), and co-supervisors will include Gunnar Öhlund (SLU Umeå) and Hanna Carlberg (SLU Umeå). The work will be carried out in collaboration will other researchers in the project, including Stefan Bertilsson and Anders Kiessling (SLU Uppsala). Collaboration and communication with the aquaculture industry, local authorities, and other stake holders is a crucial part of the project.
Your profile
We seek a highly motivated candidate who is able to take own initiatives and work both independently and in a group. Knowledge in the topics of fish ecology, food web ecology and limnology are highly desirable. Experience of field work, especially in aquatic environments, is a merit but not a requirement. Skills in working with isotopic analysis and fatty acids are also meriting. Applicants should hold a doctoral degree in ecology, environmental science or equivalent at the time of starting the position. Excellent skills in written and oral communication in English as well as a driver's license are required.
In the selection process, special weight will be given to the applicant's research skills, as demonstrated by the quality of the applicant's PhD thesis, published scientific articles and other scientific merits. Special weight will also be given to the applicant's knowledge in experimental design and statistics, and the applicant's experience in conducting experiments and investigations in aquatic environments.
As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree that is three years old at most.
About us
At the Department of Wildlife, Fish and Environmental Studies we offer a creative and stimulating environment and perform internationally recognized basic and applied research, education and environmental monitoring in the areas of biodiversity restoration and conservation, fish biology and wildlife ecology. The Department has a large number of international employees and well-established national and international cooperation, which gives opportunities for fruitful exchange.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Umeå
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension to 36 months.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
April 1st 2024 or according to agreement
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 23 February 2024. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-15
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet
Karin A Nilsson, firstname.a.surname@slu.se +46 (0)70 - 205 50 17
