Post doc in acetogenic fermentation
Department of Molecular Sciences
The Department of Molecular Sciences, SLU, Uppsala approximately 110 employees and together with two other departments forms an inspiring research environment at the BioCenter at the Ultuna campus in Uppsala. Here you will find expertise in plant biology, mycology, plant pathology, microbiology, food science, calculation-based genetics, chemistry and biotechnology and competitive infrastructure such as plant-growing facilities, advanced microscopy and molecular biology, x-ray and NMR. The department conducts research, teaching and environmental monitoring in the field of inorganic, physical and organic chemistry, biochemistry, natural product chemistry, food science and microbiology. Visit us at https://www.slu.se/en/departments/molecular-sciences/
Read more about our benefits and what it's like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Duties:
We are looking for a postdoctoral fellow who has experience in fermentation, anaerobic cultivation and metabolic models for a project related to the acetogenic conversion of carbon dioxide to acetate. The project includes construction and operation of bioreactors for microbiological turnover of gases and metabolic modelling of the microorganisms involved. The project is funded by the Swedish Research Council and the overall objective is to construct a solution that can link biogas and electricity production. In addition to experimental activities, work tasks also include supervision of doctoral students and master's students, analysis and compilation of data, and writing scientific articles. The work will be carried out at the department of molecular sciences.
Quatifications:
Applicants must have a PhD in biology/microbiology/biotechnology as well as documented competence in operating fermenters and technical skills. Knowledge of metabolic modeling and anaerobic cultures are meritorious. The project is partly carried out in collaboration with industry, which, why knowledge of Swedish is an asset. The research is carried out in a larger research group and applicants should have a good ability to collaborate with others in the group, as well as to work independently. Supervision of students is included, which is why good teaching skills are a requirement.
Placement:
Uppsala
Employment:
2 years
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
2023-08-01
Application:
Welcome with your application no later than 2023-06-19. Application must include CV, including publication list, and description of experience in research and supervision.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
