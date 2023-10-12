Portfolio Manager Downstream R&D
Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Currently, we're looking for an experienced Portfolio Manager to lead the Downstream R&D project portfolio and and its team of project managers. Do you have a passion for Project and Portfolio management within the Life Science sector? Then we would love to hear from you.
The Downstream R&D organization is part of the Downstream Hardware Business Unit within Cytiva Bioprocess. The R&D organization consists of approximately 250 people and is responsible for the development and support of biomanufacturing chromatography and filtration equipment, software, and consumables, as well as laboratory chromatography equipment and software; with strong product brands such as ÄKTA and UNICORN.
What you'll do
Drive the Downstream R&D project portfolio to successfully deliver New Product Development (NPD) and Sustain projects according to the Cytiva Product Lifecycle Process (PLP), QMS and general compliance requirements.
Lead, support and develop the Downstream R&D project management team in establishing and executing effective, standardized project management processes, ways of working and guidelines.
Provide reporting to relevant stakeholders on Innovation KPI's, portfolio financials incl CAPEX, project and program status as well as risks.
Develop and operationalize roadmaps together with Downstream R&D leadership and Product Management.
Work together with other relevant functions to ensure execution in the portfolio.
Implement and sustain governance and other processes for portfolio management, including tollgate approvals, according to PLP, QMS and the overall Danaher and Cytiva framework.
The role involves working in a global environment with stakeholders and team members at different sites.
Who you are
MSc or similar education plus relevant experience with proven track record in Portfolio & Project Management within the Life Science sector.
Highly developed and proven project and portfolio management skills with a natural ability and drive to focus on project delivery, maintaining outstanding project execution and compliance in a fast-changing environment.
Proven leadership skills to lead teams and shape/lead growth vision with a minimum of 5 years experience from leading teams and projects.
Confident change agent with a strong coaching skillset as well as energy, passion and enthusiasm.
Experience in managing cross functional projects with R&D, Product Management, Supply Chain etc to deliver results. Ability to collaborate across organization and communicate with a senior-level leadership.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, combined with analytical, management and planning skills.
Experience and understanding of system project development is required; experience and understanding from software development is highly desired.
Experience from previous line management position is an advantage.
Fluency in English is required and fluency in Swedish is highly desired.
Interview and selection will happen continuously and the opening can be filled before last day of application. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager Katarina Beierlein at katarina.beierlein@cytiva.com
.
When you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 80,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
