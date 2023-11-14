Portfolio Manager
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you will do
A Portfolio Manager in the Transformation Orchestration Team plays a crucial role in overseeing and managing a portfolio of projects and programs within an organization. The primary responsibility is to ensure that the P&SC organization's project and program investments align with its strategic objectives and deliver value. Here are some key responsibilities and activities typically associated with the role of a Portfolio Manager in the TMO:
* Portfolio Strategy and Planning: Develop and align the portfolio strategy with the organization's strategic goals and objectives.
* Prioritize and select projects and programs that best support the strategic direction.
* Define and communicate the portfolio's vision and goals to stakeholders.
* Portfolio Governance: Establish and enforce portfolio governance practices and policies.
* Define and maintain portfolio management standards and guidelines.
* Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and organizational standards.
* Project and Program Prioritization: Evaluate potential projects and programs based on criteria such as strategic alignment, resource availability, and risk.
* Prioritize projects and allocate resources accordingly.
* Make recommendations for project initiation, continuation, or termination.
* Resource Management: Monitor and manage the allocation of resources (human, financial, and technology) across the portfolio.
* Balance resource demands and constraints to optimize portfolio performance.
* Performance Monitoring and Reporting: Establish key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics to measure the portfolio's performance.
* Regularly assess project and program progress against targets.
* Provide reporting to stakeholders and senior management on portfolio status.
* Risk Management: Identify and assess risks within the portfolio and develop risk mitigation strategies.
* Ensure that risk management processes are in place for individual projects and programs.
* Financial Management: Monitor the financial aspects of projects and programs, including budgets, expenses, and benefits realization.
* Ensure financial alignment with the overall portfolio strategy.
* Portfolio Optimization: Continuously review the portfolio to identify opportunities for optimization, consolidation, or changes.
* Adjust the portfolio as needed to maintain alignment with the organization's strategic objectives.
* Decision-Making:
* Make recommendations to senior management regarding changes to the portfolio, investments, and priorities.
* Assist in resolving conflicts and making tough decisions related to project and program selection and resource allocation.
* Portfolio Documentation:
* Maintain documentation related to the portfolio, including project charters, status reports, and financial records.
The role of a Portfolio Manager in the TMO is critical in ensuring that an organization's project investments are well-managed, aligned with its strategic objectives, and deliver value. They help in maintaining a balance between project demand, resource constraints, and organizational goals, ultimately contributing to the success of the organization.
Want to know more? We hope so
We'd love to receive and review your application. If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the the recruiter at neha.mehta@volvocars.com
